Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz lift LAFC to win over FC Dallas

Denis Bouanga scored on a penalty kick and assisted on Nathan Ordaz’s goal as LAFC defeated FC Dallas 2-0 at BMO Stadium on Saturday night.

Hugo Lloris made one save as LAFC (9-5-5) recorded its second straight shutout and won for the second time in three games since it went winless during the Club World Cup.

LAFC put 10 shots on goal.

Ordaz took a pass from Bouanga in the penalty box, spun and booted a right-footed shot into the right side of the goal in the 31st minute.

Bouanga made it 2-0 when he converted into the right side in the 45th minute, after he was fouled by Shaq Moore.

LAFC captain and defender Aaron Long was carted off in the 76th minute for an apparent leg injury.