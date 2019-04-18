Falcons mimic ‘Game of Thrones’ to release their 2019 schedule

Football is coming.
Although we are still five months away from the 2019 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons sure know how to present a season schedule and possibly set the expectations high for future releases.
The NFL released the schedules of all 32 teams on Wednesday, and the Falcons wanted to have fun and show their fandom of “Game of Thrones” by using the series’ opening credits for inspiration.
The team tweeted a video of their schedule which uses the same setup seen in the opening credits of the series. There’s no Winterfell or King’s Landing, but there’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and other recognizable stadiums across the league.
Here’s this season’s opening credits of “Game of Thrones” for comparison.
NFL fans will not have to wait for two years for next the season like “Game of Thrones” fans did.
The Falcons and the other 30 teams will try to knock off the New England Patriots from the iron throne when the 100th NFL season kicks off on Sept. 5.