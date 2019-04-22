NFL mock draft live: 32 reporters make their first-round picks

The Giants had one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL in 2018 and then traded away Olivier Vernon, who led the team in sacks. They need to find a way to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and, lucky for them, this may be the best draft in ages at that position (four of top five in this mock are up-front terrors). Sweat should give them the kind of sack numbers they haven’t seen since the days of Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul. — Tom Rock, Newsday