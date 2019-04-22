NFL mock draft live: 32 reporters make their first-round picks

With the NFL draft less than a week away, reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis take a crack in predicting how the first round will unfold in The Times’ annual beat writers’ mock draft. Each reporter makes a pick and gives a rationale for that selection.
This year's mock draft is underway. The Arizona Cardinals have the first pick of 2019 draft, and Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic made his selection. We’ll reveal each reporter's pick at three-minute intervals until all 32 first-round selections have been made.
No. 1 Arizona Cardinals | DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama
The Cardinals like Josh Rosen, and I don’t see them taking a quarterback in the first round two years in a row. They need help on the defensive line and Williams would immediately provide that. General manager Steve Keim has made some mistakes in the first round by taking guys who weren’t that passionate about football (Jonathan Cooper, Robert Nkemdiche). So I can see them taking Williams. — Kent Somers, The Arizona Republic
No. 2 San Francisco 49ers | DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State
In this scenario, the 49ers will be tempted to trade back with a team seeking Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. If they don’t get the compensation they want, they’ll be happy with Bosa, who will form a bookend with Dee Ford the way the Chargers use Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. — Matt Barrows, The Athletic
3. New York Jets | OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky
The Jets have lacked a difference-maker at edge rusher for more than a decade. Allen is the perfect weapon for Gregg Williams’ 3-4, giving him that outside disruptive force to pressure the quarterback. — Brian Costello, New York Post
No. 4 Oakland Raiders | OLB Devin White, LSU
No quarterback for the Raiders. They likely look to trade back, where White becomes a better value than at No. 4 and another Day 2 pick can be acquired. I probably should have gone with an every-down rusher like Ed Oliver in this no-trade exercise, but White can rush, cover and lead this defense for a decade. — Michael Gehlken, Las Vegas Review-Journal
No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers | DT Ed Oliver, Houston
The Buccaneers would hope the phone rings for teams wanting to get ahead of the Giants to take a quarterback. They wouldn’t want to move more than three spots however. Linebacker Devin Bush is right there with White in the Buccaneers’ eyes. But with the team moving on from Gerald McCoy, they will select Oliver. — Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times
No. 6 New York Giants | DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
The Giants had one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL in 2018 and then traded away Olivier Vernon, who led the team in sacks. They need to find a way to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and, lucky for them, this may be the best draft in ages at that position (four of top five in this mock are up-front terrors). Sweat should give them the kind of sack numbers they haven’t seen since the days of Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul. — Tom Rock, Newsday
7. Jacksonville Jaguars | OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
Quarterback Nick Foles is going to need protection, the Jaguars have a hole to fill at right tackle after releasing starter Jermey Parnell to clear $6 million in salary-cap space, and Taylor is the No. 1 rated tackle prospect. — John Reid, The Florida Times-Union
8. Detroit Lions | TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
The Lions would love to add a defensive playmaker for coach Matt Patricia but with their best options off the board they go with the safe pick in Hockenson, a versatile tight end who embodies a lot of what they want in their players. — Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
9. Buffalo Bills | OT Andre Dillard, Washington State
With the top pass rushers off the board, I’d expect the Bills to explore a trade down with a quarterback-needy team. Short of that, it makes sense to continue to build around young quarterback Josh Allen. Dillard could push incumbent left tackle Dion Dawkins to the right side. — Jay Skurski, Buffalo News
10. Denver Broncos | QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
The Broncos have their starter (for now) in Joe Flacco, but acquiring Haskins sets the stage for the future. Flacco has no guaranteed money left on his contract, so the Broncos could walk away after a year without taking a cap hit. Haskins fits the mold of Elway’s preferred quarterback as a taller pocket passer, and after some time learning behind Flacco, he could be their longer-term answer at the position. — Nicki Jhabvala, The Athletic
11. Cincinnati Bengals | LB Devin Bush, Michigan
Kyler Murray being available is a wild card the Bengals couldn’t be anticipating. That said, still don’t think the Bengals take him. They have plans to fix the front seven and offensive tackle. Bush is an ideal fit for what their defense lacked last year. — Paul Dehner, Cincinnati Enquirer
On the clock: Green Bay Packers