Madison Chock and Evan Bates pull off surprise win at Four Continents Championships

Hubbell said she and Donohue had done the lift throughout this season and hadn’t been marked down by the judges, but replays showed he moved several strides over the Four Continents logo at center ice. It’s common for judges to watch skaters’ practices and offer comments about moves that might be problematic but Hubbell said they got no feedback along those lines this week. “It was definitely shocking to hear that they did not count it as a stationary lift and it’s certainly unfortunate,” she said. “We would have loved to be standing on top of that podium, but we’re incredibly proud of our performance and that mark doesn’t change that. And the other three competitors put out beautiful performances and if anybody has to take that top spot we’re happy that it’s our teammates.”