LA 2028 Olympic organizing committee staff gets some fresh faces

Less than two weeks after announcing a potentially lucrative deal with NBCUniversal, the LA 2028 Olympic organizing committee has expanded its staff.
Former NFL executive Brian Lafemina joins the organization as chief business officer, and Amy Gleeson, who worked for Visa in coordination with several Olympic Games, will serve as chief marketing officer.
LA 2028 also announced that Nicole Jeter West, a former tennis association and New York Knicks executive, will oversee sponsorship strategy.
“We’re bringing some of the most innovative minds in sports and marketing to the team,” LA 2028 chief revenue officer Kathy Carter said in a statement. “It is an incredibly exciting time.”
The organizing committee, in cooperation with the U.S. Olympic Committee, needs to generate significant revenue in domestic sponsorships, ticket sales and other areas to cover the budget for its Summer Games.
The most recent estimate puts costs at $6.2 billion, but that number could rise over the next nine years.
Earlier this month, LA 2028 announced that it will join with NBCUniversal to sell media and sponsorship deals in tandem. Organizers and broadcasters often work separately, and sometimes at odds with each other.
The new partnership includes an undisclosed financial commitment by NBCUniversal that should ease concerns about LA 2028’s ambitious goal of reaching $2.5 billion in domestic sponsorship sales.