Zhou, Brown, Hiwatashi chosen to represent U.S. at Four Continents Championships

Zhou, Brown, and Hiwatashi finished second, third and fourth, respectively, at the just-concluded U.S. figure skating championships. Nathan Chen, who on Sunday won his third straight national title — and did it by margin of more than 58 points — won’t compete in the Four Continents event. However, Chen, who trained in Lakewood until he enrolled at Yale a few months ago, will join Zhou and Brown at the world championships, which will be held in Saitama, Japan, in March. Chen has been training on his own in Connecticut, supplemented by FaceTime sessions with his coach, Rafael Arutunian, who is based in Southern California.