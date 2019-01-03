U.S. Olympic Committee makes more changes at a difficult time

The U.S. Olympic Committee named three new board members Wednesday, filling the spots of previous members whose terms expired at the end of 2018.
Rich Bender, executive director of USA Wrestling; Beth Brooke-Marciniak, an accounting firm executive; and Brad Snyder, a retired U.S. naval officer and two-time Paralympic swimmer, joined the board of directors.
They arrive at a time when the organization is under fire and making substantial leadership changes in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.
“The USOC is at a pivotal point, and now more then ever, we have a unique responsibility to ensure that athletes are protected,” chairwoman Susanne Lyons said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Rich, Brad and Beth as we continue our critically important work.”
Lyons replaced outgoing chairman Larry Probst, who stepped down at year’s end. Scott Blackmun, the former chief executive, resigned in February and was replaced by Sarah Hirshland.
Jim Benson, Nina Kemppel and Dave Ogrean left their board positions after 2018.