2024 Paris Paralympics: Live updates and how to watch opening ceremony

How to watch and stream the Paris Paralympics

(Aurelien Morissard / Associated Press)

The 2024 Paris Paralympics are set to begin Wednesday, with the opening ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. PDT. The first events for the Games will begin late Wednesday night PDT (Thursday morning in Paris).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Paralympics:

Opening ceremony: NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. PDT Wednesday on USA Network, an hour before the scheduled start.

How to watch the events: USA Network will provide at least nine hours of coverage every day from Aug. 29-Sept. 8. Every event will be streamed live on Peacock and on NBCParalympics.com and the NBC Sports app (iOS, Android).

NBC and CNBC will also have coverage at select times throughout the Games.

For a full rundown of the TV and streaming schedule, check out the NBC Olympics site.