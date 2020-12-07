‘Breaking’ news: Breakdancing added as an event for 2024 Paris Olympics

It’s official — the 2024 Paris Olympics will include breakdancing, or breaking, as a medal sport.

International Olympic Committee leaders made the announcement Monday after giving the idea provisional approval last year. Surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing also were added to the program.

All four additions point to the IOC’s desire to attract a younger audience.

“With this program, we are making the Olympic Games Paris 2024 fit for the post-corona world,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement, adding: “There is also a strong focus on youth.”

As part of ongoing reforms, the IOC allows host cities to add a few sports that connect with the local populace. French organizers had pointed to breaking’s widespread popularity in their country.

Surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing have already been approved for the Tokyo Olympics next summer, but sports proposed by the host city are not guaranteed of returning in succeeding Games.

In other announcements, the IOC said Paris would have an equal number of male and female athletes and more events that featured mixed-gender teams.