Coming Sunday: Your 24-page Tokyo Olympics preview section
The Tokyo Olympics will begin next week in the face of unprecedented adversity, featuring athletes determined to make the most of their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to capture glory on the biggest stage.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times will deliver subscribers a guide to the Tokyo Olympics, the most unique Games in history.
Australian muralist Kevin Gold crafted the preview section cover art celebrating the twin dominance of Americans Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles. Gold, whose work can be found on Instagram and Twitter, captured two elite athletes whose biggest competition is themselves.
Inside the section, The Times examines how and why Biles and Ledecky are poised to dominate in Tokyo. We also highlight how Southern California has heavily influenced the Tokyo Olympics, from giving birth to new sports surfing and skateboarding to producing 70 Southland Olympians.
We introduce readers to the oddly captivating sport of speed climbing and examine the state of a wildly popular U.S. women’s soccer team chasing a goal that has never been accomplished in the sport’s history.
Find out exactly when each sport will be staged and how to watch the Games across NBCUniversal’s broadcast, cable and streaming services.
This comprehensive preview, your passport to the Tokyo Olympics, will be delivered exclusively to Times print edition subscribers, with no copies available in Southern California retail locations. If you don’t subscribe to The Times for home delivery, you can purchase a copy in The Times store.
