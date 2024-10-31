Advertisement
New L.A. Times book ‘Best in Sho’ commemorates Dodgers’ World Series winning season

A book cover chronicling the Dodgers' championship features players celebrating and the title "Best in Sho"
By Los Angeles Times Staff
“Best in Sho,” a new Los Angeles Times’ book, chronicles the Dodgers’ dramatic run to the eighth World Series title in franchise history.

The 160-page coffee table book features The Times’ award-winning reporting, commentary and photography. It highlights the offseason signings of superstar Shohei Ohtani and other key playmakers, a unique season opener in South Korea, resilience amid injuries and adversity and a postseason run unlike any other featuring heroic efforts by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler and many others.

The book is available for presale at The Times' store and will ship by Dec. 9.

Dodgers celebrate winning the World Series

Complete coverage: Dodgers defeat New York Yankees in 2024 World Series

Looking back at the Dodgers’ path through the postseason before their victory over the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

