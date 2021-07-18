Advertisement
Share
Tokyo Summer Olympics

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles celebrate her performance on the vault during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials
Simone Biles celebrate her performance on the vault during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
By Iliana Limón RomeroDeputy Sports Editor 
Share

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast and streamed in the U.S. on NBC Universal platforms, which will feature more than 7,000 hours of coverage.

In addition to NBC, the Games will be featured on CNBC, Golf Channel, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo and USA.

Olympic shows and live events also will be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com.

NBC’s streaming service Peacock has started some of its Olympic channels and will carry livestreams of most sports, including popular gymnastics and track and field. All of Peacock shows and event coverage will be available free of charge except for men’s basketball.

Advertisement
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 19: Katie Ledecky of the United States reacts after competing in the Women’s 800m freestyle final during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Quantifying greatness: What makes Katie Ledecky the most dominant Olympic swimmer?

Katie Ledecky’s seemingly effortless excellence leaves some of the most experienced people in swimming grasping for the secret to her dominance

When are the Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be staged from Friday, July 23, through Sunday, Aug. 8.

If I want to watch live, what is the time difference between Japan and California?

Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of Los Angeles. That means morning and midday Olympic events will take place during the afternoon and evening in California and evening Olympic events in Tokyo will take place overnight.

When can I watch my favorite sports?

The following broadcast and cable schedule is subject to change, with NBC Universal releasing the full Peacock event livestream schedule closing the Games:

Opening ceremonies

Date: July 23

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Archery

Advertisement

Dates: July 23-31

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Artistic swimming

Dates: Aug 2-7

Advertisement

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Badminton

Dates: July 23-Aug. 2

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Advertisement
Simone Biles competes on the beam during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

How did Simone Biles become the G.O.A.T. expected to dominate the Tokyo Olympics?

Gymnastics experts and those who have watched Simone Biles’ evolution explain how and why she became so much better than anyone else.

Baseball

Dates: July 27-Aug. 7

Where to watch: NBC Sports and NBC Olympics

Advertisement

Basketball

Dates: July 24-Aug. 8

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Basketball 3x3

Advertisement

Dates: July 23-28

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Beach volleyball

Dates: July 23-Aug. 6

Advertisement

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

San Clemente, CA - July 01: Professional surfer, and now Olympian, Caroline Marks,19, is photographed at T-Street Beach, in San Clemente, CA, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Marks is a member of the USA Surfing Olympic team and will be competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as the sport makes its debut. Marks was the yongest surfer, male or female, to qualify for the World Surf League Championship Tour, at 15. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

With surfing and skateboarding, the Olympics are totally trying to be California cool

L.A. ’28 is still seven years off, but the Olympic debut of surfing and skateboarding are turning the Tokyo Games into a SoCal showcase

Boxing

Dates: July 23-Aug. 8

Advertisement

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel

Canoe/kayak

Dates: July 25-Aug. 6

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Advertisement

Cycling

Dates: July 23-Aug. 7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympic

Diving

Advertisement

Dates: July 25-Aug. 7

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Equestrian

Dates: July 24-Aug. 7

Advertisement

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Fencing

Dates: July 23-Aug. 1

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6, 2020: Nick Itkin, 20, is a rising star in the sport of foil fencing on March 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. He will be competing in the Grand Prix Tournament in Anaheim next week to secure spot on the U.S. Olympic team.(Gina Ferazzi/Los AngelesTimes)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

SoCal phenom Nick Itkin could help Americans win first Olympic team fencing title

Nick Itkin, who is on a hot streak entering the Tokyo Olympics, inherited his love of fencing from a father, who immigrated from Ukraine and started the Los Angeles International Fencing Center.

Field hockey

Dates: July 23-Aug. 6

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Advertisement

Golf

Dates: July 28-Aug. 6

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Gymnastics

Advertisement

Dates: July 23-Aug. 3

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Handball

Dates: July 23-Aug. 8

Advertisement

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel

Illustration of athletes on a bright multicolored background. Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Rui Hachimuri, Hideki Matsuyama and Takefusa Kubo.

Sports

Hernández: From Shohei Ohtani to Naomi Osaka, Japanese athletes dominate during golden era

This is their moment: Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Hideki Matsuyama, Naoya Inoue and more Japanese athletes shine in unique ways on the global stage.

Judo

Dates: July 23-31

Advertisement

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Karate

Dates: Aug. 4-7

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Advertisement

Modern pentathlon

Dates: Aug. 5-7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rhythmic gymnastics

Advertisement

Dates: Aug. 5-7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rowing

Dates: Aug. 5-7

Advertisement

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rugby

Dates: July 25-31

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Advertisement

Sailing

Dates: July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

San Clemente, CA - May 04: Nyjah Huston, the top-ranked skateboarder in the world, is photographed at his skate park in San Clemente, CA, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Huston will be representing the United States as a member of the Skateboarding team, as it debuts at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Skateboard phenom Nyjah Huston, a rising Olympic star, blends in on SoCal streets

Laguna Beach’s Nyjah Huston brings a fierce commitment to training to a rebellious sport, making the skateboarder a star to watch in the Tokyo Olympics

Advertisement

Shooting

Dates: July 23-Aug. 3

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Skateboarding

Advertisement

Dates: July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Soccer

Dates: July 24-Aug. 7

Advertisement

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Softball

Dates: July 23-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Advertisement
Salt Lake City, Utah, Saturday, May 22, 2021 - Team USA Climbing team member Kyra Condie at Industry SLC. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Speed climbing is poised to become your favorite Tokyo Olympics sport

That humans can scale a 50-foot wall, scurrying from one small climbing hold to the next, and tap the buzzer in about six seconds makes this new Olympic event startling.

Sport climbing

Dates: Aug. 3-6

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Advertisement

Surfing

Dates: July 24-31

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Swimming

Advertisement

Dates: July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Table tennis

Dates: July 23-Aug. 6

Advertisement

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Taekwondo

Dates: July 23-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Advertisement
USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski, right, talks with players Samantha Mewis (3) and Kristie Mewis (22) during the second half of their 2021 WNT Summer Series match against Jamaica Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Vlatko Andonovski embraces pressure of leading elite USWNT that demands perfection

The U.S. women’s soccer team’s No. 1 world ranking means anything less than gold in the Tokyo Olympics is failure for new coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Tennis

Dates: July 23-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Advertisement

Track and field

Dates: July 30-31

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Trampoline gymnastics

Advertisement

Dates: July 30-31

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Triathlon

Dates: July 25-27

Advertisement

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Nyjah Huston of the United States competes in the Street Skateboarding World Championships, a qualifying event for Tokyo Olympic Games, in Rome, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

New sports to watch during the Tokyo Olympics

How exactly will surfing, skateboarding, karate and other newly added sports be scored during the Tokyo Olympics?

Volleyball

Dates: July 23-Aug. 8

Advertisement

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Water polo

Dates: July 24-Aug. 8

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Advertisement

Weightlifting

Dates: July 23-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Weightlifting

Advertisement

Dates: July 23-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Wrestling

Dates: July 31-Aug. 7

Advertisement

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Closing ceremonies

Date: Aug. 8

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Advertisement
People wearing a face mask walk by the Olympic rings outside Japan Olympic Museum near National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are planned for postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Get Los Angeles Times updates from the Tokyo Olympics on Telegram

Get the latest news from the Tokyo Olympic Games on Telegram.

That’s the TV schedule, but when will competition take place in Tokyo?

Here is the Tokyo Olympics schedule sorted by date based on the date it will be staged in Japan:

July 21:

Women’s soccer, softball

Advertisement

July 22:

Men’s soccer, softball

July 23:

Men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s rowing, opening ceremony

Advertisement

July 24:

Equestrian, judo (medal round), men’s handball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s archery (medal round), men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s road cycling (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s soccer, women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

July 25:

Equestrian, men’s basketball, men’s mountain bike cycling (medal round), men’s soccer, men’s street skateboarding (medal round), men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s canoe slalom, men’s cycling mountain bike (medal round), men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s archery (medal round), women’s diving (medal round), women’s gymnastics, women’s handball, women’s volleyball

Advertisement

July 26

Men’s archery (medal round), men’s canoe slalom (medal round), men’s diving (medal round), men’s handball, men’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s rugby, men’s triathlon (medal round), men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s cycling mountain bike (medal round), men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s mountain bike cycling (medal round), women’s street skateboarding (medal round), women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

July 27

Men’s field hockey, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s rugby, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, softball (gold-medal game), men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s canoe slalom, women’s diving (medal round), women’s fencing (medal round), women’s gymnastics (medal round), women’s handball, women’s soccer, women’s triathlon (medal round), women’s volleyball, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

Advertisement
Protestors call for the cancelation of the Tokyo Olympics slated to start in 30 days, near the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photos/Kantaro Komiya)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Reluctant host Japan braces for influx of visitors amid COVID-19 state of emergency

Despite calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus cases, the city is opening its borders to tens of thousands of people because it’s too expensive to halt the Games.

July 28:

Baseball, men’s basketball, men’s diving (medal round), men’s fencing (medal round), men’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s handball, men’s rugby (gold-medal match), men’s soccer, men’s volleyball, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball (gold-medal round), men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s canoe slalom, men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting, men’s and women’s surfing (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s water polo

July 29:

Advertisement

Men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s BMX racing, men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis (gold-medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, men’s water polo, women’s canoe slalom (medal round), women’s fencing (medal round), women’s gymnastics (medal round), women’s handball, women’s rugby, women’s volleyball

July 30:

Men’s canoe slalom (medal round), men’s fencing (medal round), men’s handball, men’s table tennis (gold-medal round) men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX racing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s archery (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s diving, women’s rugby, women’s shooting (medal round), women’s soccer, women’s trampoline gymnastics (medal round), women’s water polo

July 31:

Advertisement

Men’s archery (medal round), men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s trampoline gymnastics (medal round), men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX freestyle, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s triathlon (medal round), women’s diving, women’s fencing (medal round), women’s field hockey, women’s handball, women’s rugby (gold-medal match), women’s shooting (medal round), women’s volleyball

Aug. 1:

Men’s fencing (medal round), men’s field hockey, men’s handball, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton (medal round), men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX freestyle (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s shooting, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s tennis (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s diving, women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

In this photo taken with slow shutter speed, Connor Fields of the United States competes in the men's seeding run at the Olympic BMX Center during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

‘Embrace the freak-out:’ Athletes cope with wrecked schedules ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Olympic athletes have relied on unique workouts and sports psychologists to overcome the shutdown robbing them of a chance to hone their competitive edge.

Advertisement

Aug. 2:

Men’s diving, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s badminton (medal round), men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s field hockey, women’s handball, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

Aug. 3:

Men’s diving (medal round), men’s soccer, men’s sport climbing, men’s volleyball, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s basketball, men’s handball, men’s and women’s boxing (medal matches), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal races), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s sailing (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s beach volleyball, women’s water polo

Advertisement

Aug. 4:

Men’s beach volleyball, men’s handball, men’s table tennis, men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s boxing (medal matches), men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s diving, women’s field hockey, women’s marathon swimming (medal round), women’s park skateboarding (medal round), women’s sport climbing, women’s volleyball

Aug. 5:

Men’s basketball, men’s field hockey (gold-medal match), men’s marathon swimming (medal round), men’s park skateboarding (medal round), men’s sport climbing (medal round), men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal round), men’s handball, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s modern pentathlon, men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s diving (medal round), women’s soccer (medal match), women’s table tennis (gold-medal match), women’s water polo

Advertisement

Aug. 6

Men’s diving, men’s soccer (medal match), men’s table tennis (gold-medal match), men’s volleyball, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), rhythmic gymnastics, women’s basketball, women’s soccer (gold-medal match), women’s beach volleyball (gold-medal match), women’s field hockey (gold-medal match), women’s handball, women’s modern pentathlon (medal round), women’s sport climbing (medal round)

Aug. 7

Men’s beach volleyball (gold-medal match), men’s diving (medal round), men’s handball (gold-medal match), , men’s modern pentathlon (medal match), men’s soccer (gold-medal match), men’s volleyball (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal round), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s basketball (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), rhythmic gymnastics (medal round), women’s water polo (gold-medal match)

Advertisement

Aug. 8

Closing ceremonies, men’s and women’s boxing (medal round), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s water polo (gold-medal match), rhythmic gymnastics (medal round), women’s basketball (gold-medal game), women’s handball (gold-medal match), women’s volleyball (gold-medal match)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 09: A woman wearing a face mask walks past the Olympic Rings on July 09, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Fans banned at Olympics after Tokyo institutes a state of emergency

Japanese fans won’t be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics, but the Games are expected to be staged as scheduled.

Is there more to watch?

Peacock, which is available via peacocktv.com or its app, is adding the following six channels to showcase Olympic content:

Advertisement

Great Moments: This channel will feature elite moments from past Olympics. It’s available now.

Meet the Olympians: This channel will feature profiles of past and present Olympic athletes. It’s available now.

Must-see moments: This channel will feature elite moments from past games. It’s available now.

Tokyo Flame: This channel will display the Olympic flame 24 hours a day once the Tokyo Games begin.

Advertisement

Tokyo Now: This channel will feature shows “Tokyo Live,” “Tokyo Gold” “On Her Turf at the Olympics” and “Tokyo Tonight” starting July 24.

Team USA: This channel will feature Americans’ Olympic highlights once the Tokyo Games begin.

Peacock’s Tokyo Now channel will feature the following shows:

“For Ball and Country:” An in-depth look at the U.S. men’s basketball team.

“Golden:” American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner share memories of their Olympic experiences while highlighting gymnasts competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

“Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg:” The celebrities will offer their commentary on Olympic highlights.

“On Her Turf at the Olympics:” The show hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will highlight female Olympic athletes through interviews and features. It will air from 4 to 4:30 p.m. PDT Mondays through Saturdays and 3-3:30 p.m. PDT Sundays.

“The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team:” An hourlong special highlighting the U.S. women’s national team will feature interviews with Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini.

“Tokyo Gold:” Rich Eisen will host a recap of top performances, analysis and interviews daily from 8 to 9 a.m. PDT.

Advertisement

“Tokyo Live:” Live competition, medal ceremonies and interviews from 3 to 8 a.m. PDT.

“Tokyo Tonight:” Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne will host the show featuring interviews and live coverage from 4:30 to 9 p.m. PDT Mondays through Saturdays and 3:30-8 p.m. PDT Sundays. Champion and Mayne will be based in the United States, while Jac Collinsworth will contribute to the show from Tokyo.

Tokyo Summer Olympics
Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times deputy Sports editor. The El Paso, Texas, native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel and co-founder of the website Pro Soccer USA. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement