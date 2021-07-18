How to watch the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast and streamed in the U.S. on NBC Universal platforms, which will feature more than 7,000 hours of coverage.

In addition to NBC, the Games will be featured on CNBC, Golf Channel, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo and USA.

Olympic shows and live events also will be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com.

NBC’s streaming service Peacock has started some of its Olympic channels and will carry livestreams of most sports, including popular gymnastics and track and field. All of Peacock shows and event coverage will be available free of charge except for men’s basketball.

When are the Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be staged from Friday, July 23, through Sunday, Aug. 8.

If I want to watch live, what is the time difference between Japan and California?

Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of Los Angeles. That means morning and midday Olympic events will take place during the afternoon and evening in California and evening Olympic events in Tokyo will take place overnight.

When can I watch my favorite sports?

The following broadcast and cable schedule is subject to change, with NBC Universal releasing the full Peacock event livestream schedule closing the Games:

Opening ceremonies

Date: July 23

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Archery

Dates: July 23-31

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Artistic swimming

Dates: Aug 2-7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Badminton

Dates: July 23-Aug. 2

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Baseball

Dates: July 27-Aug. 7

Where to watch: NBC Sports and NBC Olympics

Basketball

Dates: July 24-Aug. 8

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Basketball 3x3

Dates: July 23-28

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Beach volleyball

Dates: July 23-Aug. 6

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Boxing

Dates: July 23-Aug. 8

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel

Canoe/kayak

Dates: July 25-Aug. 6

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Cycling

Dates: July 23-Aug. 7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympic

Diving

Dates: July 25-Aug. 7

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Equestrian

Dates: July 24-Aug. 7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Fencing

Dates: July 23-Aug. 1

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Field hockey

Dates: July 23-Aug. 6

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Golf

Dates: July 28-Aug. 6

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Gymnastics

Dates: July 23-Aug. 3

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Handball

Dates: July 23-Aug. 8

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel

Judo

Dates: July 23-31

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Karate

Dates: Aug. 4-7

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Modern pentathlon

Dates: Aug. 5-7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rhythmic gymnastics

Dates: Aug. 5-7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rowing

Dates: Aug. 5-7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rugby

Dates: July 25-31

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Sailing

Dates: July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Shooting

Dates: July 23-Aug. 3

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Skateboarding

Dates: July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Soccer

Dates: July 24-Aug. 7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Softball

Dates: July 23-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Sport climbing

Dates: Aug. 3-6

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Surfing

Dates: July 24-31

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Swimming

Dates: July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Table tennis

Dates: July 23-Aug. 6

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Taekwondo

Dates: July 23-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Tennis

Dates: July 23-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Track and field

Dates: July 30-31

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Trampoline gymnastics

Dates: July 30-31

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Triathlon

Dates: July 25-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Volleyball

Dates: July 23-Aug. 8

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Water polo

Dates: July 24-Aug. 8

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Weightlifting

Dates: July 23-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Wrestling

Dates: July 31-Aug. 7

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Closing ceremonies

Date: Aug. 8

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

That’s the TV schedule, but when will competition take place in Tokyo?

Here is the Tokyo Olympics schedule sorted by date based on the date it will be staged in Japan:

July 21:

Women’s soccer, softball

July 22:

Men’s soccer, softball

July 23:

Men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s rowing, opening ceremony

July 24:

Equestrian, judo (medal round), men’s handball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s archery (medal round), men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s road cycling (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s soccer, women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

July 25:

Equestrian, men’s basketball, men’s mountain bike cycling (medal round), men’s soccer, men’s street skateboarding (medal round), men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s canoe slalom, men’s cycling mountain bike (medal round), men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s archery (medal round), women’s diving (medal round), women’s gymnastics, women’s handball, women’s volleyball

July 26

Men’s archery (medal round), men’s canoe slalom (medal round), men’s diving (medal round), men’s handball, men’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s rugby, men’s triathlon (medal round), men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s cycling mountain bike (medal round), men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s mountain bike cycling (medal round), women’s street skateboarding (medal round), women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

July 27

Men’s field hockey, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s rugby, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, softball (gold-medal game), men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s canoe slalom, women’s diving (medal round), women’s fencing (medal round), women’s gymnastics (medal round), women’s handball, women’s soccer, women’s triathlon (medal round), women’s volleyball, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

July 28:

Baseball, men’s basketball, men’s diving (medal round), men’s fencing (medal round), men’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s handball, men’s rugby (gold-medal match), men’s soccer, men’s volleyball, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball (gold-medal round), men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s canoe slalom, men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting, men’s and women’s surfing (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s water polo

July 29:

Men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s BMX racing, men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis (gold-medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, men’s water polo, women’s canoe slalom (medal round), women’s fencing (medal round), women’s gymnastics (medal round), women’s handball, women’s rugby, women’s volleyball

July 30:

Men’s canoe slalom (medal round), men’s fencing (medal round), men’s handball, men’s table tennis (gold-medal round) men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX racing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s archery (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s diving, women’s rugby, women’s shooting (medal round), women’s soccer, women’s trampoline gymnastics (medal round), women’s water polo

July 31:

Men’s archery (medal round), men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s trampoline gymnastics (medal round), men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX freestyle, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s triathlon (medal round), women’s diving, women’s fencing (medal round), women’s field hockey, women’s handball, women’s rugby (gold-medal match), women’s shooting (medal round), women’s volleyball

Aug. 1:

Men’s fencing (medal round), men’s field hockey, men’s handball, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton (medal round), men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX freestyle (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s shooting, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s tennis (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s diving, women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

Aug. 2:

Men’s diving, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s badminton (medal round), men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s field hockey, women’s handball, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

Aug. 3:

Men’s diving (medal round), men’s soccer, men’s sport climbing, men’s volleyball, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s basketball, men’s handball, men’s and women’s boxing (medal matches), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal races), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s sailing (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s beach volleyball, women’s water polo

Aug. 4:

Men’s beach volleyball, men’s handball, men’s table tennis, men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s boxing (medal matches), men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s diving, women’s field hockey, women’s marathon swimming (medal round), women’s park skateboarding (medal round), women’s sport climbing, women’s volleyball

Aug. 5:

Men’s basketball, men’s field hockey (gold-medal match), men’s marathon swimming (medal round), men’s park skateboarding (medal round), men’s sport climbing (medal round), men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal round), men’s handball, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s modern pentathlon, men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s diving (medal round), women’s soccer (medal match), women’s table tennis (gold-medal match), women’s water polo

Aug. 6

Men’s diving, men’s soccer (medal match), men’s table tennis (gold-medal match), men’s volleyball, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), rhythmic gymnastics, women’s basketball, women’s soccer (gold-medal match), women’s beach volleyball (gold-medal match), women’s field hockey (gold-medal match), women’s handball, women’s modern pentathlon (medal round), women’s sport climbing (medal round)

Aug. 7

Men’s beach volleyball (gold-medal match), men’s diving (medal round), men’s handball (gold-medal match), , men’s modern pentathlon (medal match), men’s soccer (gold-medal match), men’s volleyball (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal round), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s basketball (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), rhythmic gymnastics (medal round), women’s water polo (gold-medal match)

Aug. 8

Closing ceremonies, men’s and women’s boxing (medal round), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s water polo (gold-medal match), rhythmic gymnastics (medal round), women’s basketball (gold-medal game), women’s handball (gold-medal match), women’s volleyball (gold-medal match)

Is there more to watch?

Peacock, which is available via peacocktv.com or its app, is adding the following six channels to showcase Olympic content:

Great Moments: This channel will feature elite moments from past Olympics. It’s available now.

Meet the Olympians: This channel will feature profiles of past and present Olympic athletes. It’s available now.

Must-see moments: This channel will feature elite moments from past games. It’s available now.

Tokyo Flame: This channel will display the Olympic flame 24 hours a day once the Tokyo Games begin.

Tokyo Now: This channel will feature shows “Tokyo Live,” “Tokyo Gold” “On Her Turf at the Olympics” and “Tokyo Tonight” starting July 24.

Team USA: This channel will feature Americans’ Olympic highlights once the Tokyo Games begin.

Peacock’s Tokyo Now channel will feature the following shows:

“For Ball and Country:” An in-depth look at the U.S. men’s basketball team.

“Golden:” American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner share memories of their Olympic experiences while highlighting gymnasts competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg:” The celebrities will offer their commentary on Olympic highlights.

“On Her Turf at the Olympics:” The show hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will highlight female Olympic athletes through interviews and features. It will air from 4 to 4:30 p.m. PDT Mondays through Saturdays and 3-3:30 p.m. PDT Sundays.

“The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team:” An hourlong special highlighting the U.S. women’s national team will feature interviews with Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini.

“Tokyo Gold:” Rich Eisen will host a recap of top performances, analysis and interviews daily from 8 to 9 a.m. PDT.

“Tokyo Live:” Live competition, medal ceremonies and interviews from 3 to 8 a.m. PDT.

“Tokyo Tonight:” Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne will host the show featuring interviews and live coverage from 4:30 to 9 p.m. PDT Mondays through Saturdays and 3:30-8 p.m. PDT Sundays. Champion and Mayne will be based in the United States, while Jac Collinsworth will contribute to the show from Tokyo.