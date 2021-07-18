How to watch the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast and streamed in the U.S. on NBC Universal platforms, which will feature more than 7,000 hours of coverage.
In addition to NBC, the Games will be featured on CNBC, Golf Channel, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo and USA.
Olympic shows and live events also will be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com.
NBC’s streaming service Peacock has started some of its Olympic channels and will carry livestreams of most sports, including popular gymnastics and track and field. All of Peacock shows and event coverage will be available free of charge except for men’s basketball.
Quantifying greatness: What makes Katie Ledecky the most dominant Olympic swimmer?
Katie Ledecky’s seemingly effortless excellence leaves some of the most experienced people in swimming grasping for the secret to her dominance
When are the Olympics?
The Tokyo Olympics will be staged from Friday, July 23, through Sunday, Aug. 8.
If I want to watch live, what is the time difference between Japan and California?
Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of Los Angeles. That means morning and midday Olympic events will take place during the afternoon and evening in California and evening Olympic events in Tokyo will take place overnight.
When can I watch my favorite sports?
The following broadcast and cable schedule is subject to change, with NBC Universal releasing the full Peacock event livestream schedule closing the Games:
Opening ceremonies
Date: July 23
Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Archery
Dates: July 23-31
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
Artistic swimming
Dates: Aug 2-7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Badminton
Dates: July 23-Aug. 2
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
How did Simone Biles become the G.O.A.T. expected to dominate the Tokyo Olympics?
Gymnastics experts and those who have watched Simone Biles’ evolution explain how and why she became so much better than anyone else.
Baseball
Dates: July 27-Aug. 7
Where to watch: NBC Sports and NBC Olympics
Basketball
Dates: July 24-Aug. 8
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Basketball 3x3
Dates: July 23-28
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Beach volleyball
Dates: July 23-Aug. 6
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
With surfing and skateboarding, the Olympics are totally trying to be California cool
L.A. ’28 is still seven years off, but the Olympic debut of surfing and skateboarding are turning the Tokyo Games into a SoCal showcase
Boxing
Dates: July 23-Aug. 8
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel
Canoe/kayak
Dates: July 25-Aug. 6
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Cycling
Dates: July 23-Aug. 7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympic
Diving
Dates: July 25-Aug. 7
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Equestrian
Dates: July 24-Aug. 7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Fencing
Dates: July 23-Aug. 1
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
SoCal phenom Nick Itkin could help Americans win first Olympic team fencing title
Nick Itkin, who is on a hot streak entering the Tokyo Olympics, inherited his love of fencing from a father, who immigrated from Ukraine and started the Los Angeles International Fencing Center.
Field hockey
Dates: July 23-Aug. 6
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Golf
Dates: July 28-Aug. 6
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Gymnastics
Dates: July 23-Aug. 3
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Handball
Dates: July 23-Aug. 8
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel
This is their moment: Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Hideki Matsuyama, Naoya Inoue and more Japanese athletes shine in unique ways on the global stage.
Judo
Dates: July 23-31
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Karate
Dates: Aug. 4-7
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Modern pentathlon
Dates: Aug. 5-7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Rhythmic gymnastics
Dates: Aug. 5-7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Rowing
Dates: Aug. 5-7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Rugby
Dates: July 25-31
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Sailing
Dates: July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Skateboard phenom Nyjah Huston, a rising Olympic star, blends in on SoCal streets
Laguna Beach’s Nyjah Huston brings a fierce commitment to training to a rebellious sport, making the skateboarder a star to watch in the Tokyo Olympics
Shooting
Dates: July 23-Aug. 3
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Skateboarding
Dates: July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Soccer
Dates: July 24-Aug. 7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Softball
Dates: July 23-27
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
That humans can scale a 50-foot wall, scurrying from one small climbing hold to the next, and tap the buzzer in about six seconds makes this new Olympic event startling.
Sport climbing
Dates: Aug. 3-6
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Surfing
Dates: July 24-31
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Swimming
Dates: July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Table tennis
Dates: July 23-Aug. 6
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Taekwondo
Dates: July 23-27
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Vlatko Andonovski embraces pressure of leading elite USWNT that demands perfection
The U.S. women’s soccer team’s No. 1 world ranking means anything less than gold in the Tokyo Olympics is failure for new coach Vlatko Andonovski.
Tennis
Dates: July 23-27
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Track and field
Dates: July 30-31
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
Trampoline gymnastics
Dates: July 30-31
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
Triathlon
Dates: July 25-27
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
How exactly will surfing, skateboarding, karate and other newly added sports be scored during the Tokyo Olympics?
Volleyball
Dates: July 23-Aug. 8
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Water polo
Dates: July 24-Aug. 8
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
Weightlifting
Dates: July 23-Aug. 4
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Wrestling
Dates: July 31-Aug. 7
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Closing ceremonies
Date: Aug. 8
Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Get the latest news from the Tokyo Olympic Games on Telegram.
That’s the TV schedule, but when will competition take place in Tokyo?
Here is the Tokyo Olympics schedule sorted by date based on the date it will be staged in Japan:
July 21:
Women’s soccer, softball
July 22:
Men’s soccer, softball
July 23:
Men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s rowing, opening ceremony
July 24:
Equestrian, judo (medal round), men’s handball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s archery (medal round), men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s road cycling (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s soccer, women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)
July 25:
Equestrian, men’s basketball, men’s mountain bike cycling (medal round), men’s soccer, men’s street skateboarding (medal round), men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s canoe slalom, men’s cycling mountain bike (medal round), men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s archery (medal round), women’s diving (medal round), women’s gymnastics, women’s handball, women’s volleyball
July 26
Men’s archery (medal round), men’s canoe slalom (medal round), men’s diving (medal round), men’s handball, men’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s rugby, men’s triathlon (medal round), men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s cycling mountain bike (medal round), men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s mountain bike cycling (medal round), women’s street skateboarding (medal round), women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)
July 27
Men’s field hockey, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s rugby, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, softball (gold-medal game), men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s canoe slalom, women’s diving (medal round), women’s fencing (medal round), women’s gymnastics (medal round), women’s handball, women’s soccer, women’s triathlon (medal round), women’s volleyball, women’s weightlifting (medal round)
Reluctant host Japan braces for influx of visitors amid COVID-19 state of emergency
Despite calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus cases, the city is opening its borders to tens of thousands of people because it’s too expensive to halt the Games.
July 28:
Baseball, men’s basketball, men’s diving (medal round), men’s fencing (medal round), men’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s handball, men’s rugby (gold-medal match), men’s soccer, men’s volleyball, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball (gold-medal round), men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s canoe slalom, men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting, men’s and women’s surfing (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s water polo
July 29:
Men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s BMX racing, men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis (gold-medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, men’s water polo, women’s canoe slalom (medal round), women’s fencing (medal round), women’s gymnastics (medal round), women’s handball, women’s rugby, women’s volleyball
July 30:
Men’s canoe slalom (medal round), men’s fencing (medal round), men’s handball, men’s table tennis (gold-medal round) men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX racing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s archery (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s diving, women’s rugby, women’s shooting (medal round), women’s soccer, women’s trampoline gymnastics (medal round), women’s water polo
July 31:
Men’s archery (medal round), men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s trampoline gymnastics (medal round), men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX freestyle, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s triathlon (medal round), women’s diving, women’s fencing (medal round), women’s field hockey, women’s handball, women’s rugby (gold-medal match), women’s shooting (medal round), women’s volleyball
Aug. 1:
Men’s fencing (medal round), men’s field hockey, men’s handball, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton (medal round), men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX freestyle (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s shooting, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s tennis (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s diving, women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)
‘Embrace the freak-out:’ Athletes cope with wrecked schedules ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Olympic athletes have relied on unique workouts and sports psychologists to overcome the shutdown robbing them of a chance to hone their competitive edge.
Aug. 2:
Men’s diving, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s badminton (medal round), men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s field hockey, women’s handball, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, women’s weightlifting (medal round)
Aug. 3:
Men’s diving (medal round), men’s soccer, men’s sport climbing, men’s volleyball, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s basketball, men’s handball, men’s and women’s boxing (medal matches), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal races), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s sailing (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s beach volleyball, women’s water polo
Aug. 4:
Men’s beach volleyball, men’s handball, men’s table tennis, men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s boxing (medal matches), men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s diving, women’s field hockey, women’s marathon swimming (medal round), women’s park skateboarding (medal round), women’s sport climbing, women’s volleyball
Aug. 5:
Men’s basketball, men’s field hockey (gold-medal match), men’s marathon swimming (medal round), men’s park skateboarding (medal round), men’s sport climbing (medal round), men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal round), men’s handball, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s modern pentathlon, men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s diving (medal round), women’s soccer (medal match), women’s table tennis (gold-medal match), women’s water polo
Aug. 6
Men’s diving, men’s soccer (medal match), men’s table tennis (gold-medal match), men’s volleyball, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), rhythmic gymnastics, women’s basketball, women’s soccer (gold-medal match), women’s beach volleyball (gold-medal match), women’s field hockey (gold-medal match), women’s handball, women’s modern pentathlon (medal round), women’s sport climbing (medal round)
Aug. 7
Men’s beach volleyball (gold-medal match), men’s diving (medal round), men’s handball (gold-medal match), , men’s modern pentathlon (medal match), men’s soccer (gold-medal match), men’s volleyball (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal round), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s basketball (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), rhythmic gymnastics (medal round), women’s water polo (gold-medal match)
Aug. 8
Closing ceremonies, men’s and women’s boxing (medal round), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s water polo (gold-medal match), rhythmic gymnastics (medal round), women’s basketball (gold-medal game), women’s handball (gold-medal match), women’s volleyball (gold-medal match)
Japanese fans won’t be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics, but the Games are expected to be staged as scheduled.
Is there more to watch?
Peacock, which is available via peacocktv.com or its app, is adding the following six channels to showcase Olympic content:
Great Moments: This channel will feature elite moments from past Olympics. It’s available now.
Meet the Olympians: This channel will feature profiles of past and present Olympic athletes. It’s available now.
Must-see moments: This channel will feature elite moments from past games. It’s available now.
Tokyo Flame: This channel will display the Olympic flame 24 hours a day once the Tokyo Games begin.
Tokyo Now: This channel will feature shows “Tokyo Live,” “Tokyo Gold” “On Her Turf at the Olympics” and “Tokyo Tonight” starting July 24.
Team USA: This channel will feature Americans’ Olympic highlights once the Tokyo Games begin.
Peacock’s Tokyo Now channel will feature the following shows:
“For Ball and Country:” An in-depth look at the U.S. men’s basketball team.
“Golden:” American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner share memories of their Olympic experiences while highlighting gymnasts competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
“Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg:” The celebrities will offer their commentary on Olympic highlights.
“On Her Turf at the Olympics:” The show hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will highlight female Olympic athletes through interviews and features. It will air from 4 to 4:30 p.m. PDT Mondays through Saturdays and 3-3:30 p.m. PDT Sundays.
“The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team:” An hourlong special highlighting the U.S. women’s national team will feature interviews with Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini.
“Tokyo Gold:” Rich Eisen will host a recap of top performances, analysis and interviews daily from 8 to 9 a.m. PDT.
“Tokyo Live:” Live competition, medal ceremonies and interviews from 3 to 8 a.m. PDT.
“Tokyo Tonight:” Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne will host the show featuring interviews and live coverage from 4:30 to 9 p.m. PDT Mondays through Saturdays and 3:30-8 p.m. PDT Sundays. Champion and Mayne will be based in the United States, while Jac Collinsworth will contribute to the show from Tokyo.
