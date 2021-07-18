A look at the 613 athletes representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics

(Associated Press; Getty Images)

A total of 613 athletes are scheduled to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. Among the large contingent are several athletes who are expected to challenge for gold in one or multiple events.

Simone Biles, already the most decorated American gymnast of all time, will be looking to defend her title and add to the four gold medals she won at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Swimmer Katie Ledecky, a five-time gold medal winner, is a favorite to win again in at least four events. Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel and Lilly King also will be in the hunt for swimming gold.

Allyson Felix, the most recognizable U.S. track and field athlete, qualified for her fifth Olympics and is among the favorites in the 400 meters. Sydney McLaughlin (400-meter hurdles), Grant Holloway (110-meter hurdles), Noah Lyles (200 meters) and Erriyon Knighton (200 meters) are also among the big names to watch on the track.

Here’s a look at the athletes along with their respective competition schedules. Included on this list are reserves who could see competition at the Games.