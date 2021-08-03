Best photos from Day 12 at Tokyo Olympics

Isaiah Jewett, an Inglewood native, returns from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to a hero’s welcome at LAX from his family and friends on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Jewett said, “It means the world to me to have everyone here to welcome me home… knowing that I have the support of family and friends no matter if I win or lose made getting back up after I fell in Tokyo a lot easier.” Jewett’s mother Venus Jewett said, “He has far passed what I envisioned…I teach all of my children if you are going to do something do it to the best of your ablilty…try to be the best in the world. It was great to see him compete. It was devastating to see him fall. It was great to see him get back up again.”

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)