Tokyo Summer Olympics

Best photos from Day 12 at Tokyo Olympics

By Robert Gauthier, Wally Skalij, Gary Ambrose
USA gymnast Simone Biles performs in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Women's Balance Beam.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Cardboard cutouts of Simone Bile’s dogs, Lilo, left, and Rambo greet her from the stands after she competes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Women’s Balance Beam Final.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
USA gymnast Simone Biles is congratulated by her coach Cecile Landi as it becomes evident she will earn a medal in the Women’s Balance Beam Final.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
USA gymnast Simone Biles flashes the heart sign to a fan after earning a Bronze Medal in the Women’s Balance Beam.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates the gold medal as she crosses the finish line in the women's 200m.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Germany's Julian Weber pick his javelin during the men's javelin throw qualification.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
An athlete stands in the shade before the start of the men's javelin throw.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis celebrates after clearing the bar to win the gold medal in the pole vault.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Isaiah Jewett returns from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to a hero's welcome at LAX.
Isaiah Jewett, an Inglewood native, returns from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to a hero’s welcome at LAX from his family and friends on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Jewett said, “It means the world to me to have everyone here to welcome me home… knowing that I have the support of family and friends no matter if I win or lose made getting back up after I fell in Tokyo a lot easier.” Jewett’s mother Venus Jewett said, “He has far passed what I envisioned…I teach all of my children if you are going to do something do it to the best of your ablilty…try to be the best in the world. It was great to see him compete. It was devastating to see him fall. It was great to see him get back up again.”
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Alberto Michan from Israel is thrown from his horse Cosa Nostra after the horse refused to jump the water hazard. Both horse and rider were not injured. This was during the Jumping Individual Qualifier event.
(Gary Ambrose/For the Times)

