Mexico’s gold-medal quest ends in penalty shootout loss to Brazil

Brazil and Mexico have arguably the best U-23 soccer teams in the world, having shared the last two Olympic gold medals after meeting in the final of the 2012 Games.

And for more than 120 minutes Tuesday, they traded blows in a heavyweight battle worthy of another final. But only Brazil will play for the gold after winning a penalty shootout following a Tokyo Olympics semifinal that ended in a scoreless draw.

Brazil will play the winner of the second semifinal between Japan and Spain in Saturday’s final. Mexico will play the winner Friday in the bronze-medal game.

Brazil has allowed one goal in its last 396 minutes, but Mexico was clearly playing for penalty kicks in overtime, throwing its confidence behind Club America goalkeeper and team captain Guillermo Ochoa. But Ochoa didn’t stop any of Brazil’s four attempts in the shootout, while Brazilian keeper Santos was beaten just once.

Advertisement

Reinier, a second-half substitute, ended the game, driving his shot under a sliding Ochoa near the left post.

The game kicked off at 88 degrees and 73% humidity, making it a battle of attrition in extra time. It also got increasingly chippy, with Mexico’s Diego Lainez left bleeding from the nose after taking a boot to the face in the second overtime.

Brazil set the tone early, nearly breaking through in the 14th minute after working the ball around the penalty area to give Guilherme Arana an open look from just outside the six-yard box. But Ochoa stood his ground, batting the left-footed shot down with both hands.

Eight minutes later Ochoa made another big save, diving to his right to grab a rocket of a free kick off the right foot of Dani Alves for this third save of the first half.

Brazil’s most promising opportunity in a slightly more even second half came in the 82nd minute when Richarlison, one of nine Brazilians who plays for a major European club, got on the end of a Dani Alves cross and directed a header to the far post. But the ball struck the post, then rebounded across the front of the goal without crossing the line.

Mexico’s best chances in regulation both came in the closing minutes of the first half, with Luis Romo spinning a right-footed shot on goal from the top of the box that Brazilian keeper Santos deflected wide of the goal. Minutes later an Uriel Antuna shot from the center of the box, which appeared to be heading in at the far post, was blocked by a Brazilian defender.