Advertisement
Share
Tokyo Summer Olympics

Luis Grijalva makes his dream come true, representing Guatemala at the Olympics

Luis Grijalva of Guatemala, left, competes in a men's 5,000-meter qualifying heat.
Luis Grijalva of Guatemala, left, competes in a men’s 5,000-meter qualifying heat at the Olympics.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share
TOKYO — 

Luis Grijalva finished 12th in the men’s 5,000-meter final on Friday night at Olympic Stadium.

He could not have been happier.

“Finished 12th in the world,” he said. “It’s insane.”

Grijalva, 22, was running for Guatemala, where he was born. He said his parents brought him to the United States when he was 1, and he was raised in Northern California and attended college at Northern Arizona.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty special,” he said. “I feel like it’s a privilege and honor to represent Guatemala, just for a country that’s over 15 million people but also where my family started.”

-TOKYO,JAPAN August 6, 2021: USA's Allyson Felix smiles after winning the bronze medal in the 400m race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Wally Skalij /Los Angeles Times)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Elliott: Allyson Felix wins 400-meter bronze in Olympics, grows her legacy

L.A. native leaves legacy as an advocate for better medical treatment for Black women during pregnancy and equitable treatment for all female athletes.

Grijalva is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. It temporarily protects those who came to the United States as children and have lived here without legal immigration status.

“It’s an honor but it’s also privilege because I get to be a voice for over 600,000 Dreamers and other immigrants as well,” he said. “I’m glad I can be an inspiration to people — and people inspire me to run great for them too.”

Grijalva said his opportunity to become an Olympian began when he ran a qualifying time in his last college race. He said he found an immigration attorney to help him obtain a permit to leave — and return — to the United States. The process, he said, typically takes at least 90 days.

“She was awesome,” he said, adding, “It was a short turnaround of time, kind of last minute. I didn’t know I was coming here until last Monday.”

TOKYO, - AUGUST 06: Gr.Am1019$ U.S. volleyball team celebrates.

Tokyo Summer Olympics

U.S. women’s volleyball team defeats Serbia to advance to gold-medal match

The U.S. women’s volleyball team defeats Serbia in three sets and will play either South Korea or Brazil in the gold-medal match.

Grijalva said he arrived a few days before his qualifying race. He advanced to Friday’s final, and he posted a national-record time of 13 minutes 10.09 seconds, about 12 seconds behind gold-medalist Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda.

Grijalva has enjoyed his time in the Olympic village.

Advertisement

“It’s special seeing people, from the tallest basketball players in the world to the smallest ladies in the world for the gymnastics,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome to see the diversity in all sports.”

Tokyo Summer Olympics
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement