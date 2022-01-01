Advertisement
Olympics

Hilary Knight among 23 players named to U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team

Hilary Knight, center, battles past a Canadian player during a game in 2019.
Hilary Knight, center, is among the 23 players who will be representing the United States in women’s hockey at the Beijing Olympic Games.
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
Longtime standout forward Hilary Knight will join an elite group as a four-time U.S. women’s hockey Olympian, heading the list of 23 players who were chosen to represent Team USA at the Beijing Olympics next month.

The U.S. women’s team has won a medal in all six tournaments since women’s hockey was added to the Olympic program. They won the first gold medal, in 1998, and won gold again in 2018 in Pyeongchang, Korea.

Knight, of Sun Valley, Idaho, is one of 15 women on the Beijing roster who have previous Olympic hockey experience. She joins Jenny Potter, Hockey Hall of Fame member Angela Ruggiero, and Julie Chu as the only American women named to four Olympic hockey teams. Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein were each named to a third Olympic team.

Defenseman Cayla Barnes of Eastvale in Riverside County, a member of the 2018 gold medal-winning team, made the Olympic roster for the second time.

The roster, announced Saturday during the NHL’s Winter Classic game, also includes eight first-time Olympians.

“Naming an Olympic team is always a momentous occasion and we’re thrilled to take this next step on our journey,” Katie Million, general manager of the U.S. women’s Olympic team, said in a statement released by USA Hockey. “The players have consistently worked hard and battled through adversity in the last three months, and we’re confident in the talent and energy they bring to the ice as we look to take home gold in Beijing.”

Helene Elliott

Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 17 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.

