Hilary Knight among 23 players named to U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team

Longtime standout forward Hilary Knight will join an elite group as a four-time U.S. women’s hockey Olympian, heading the list of 23 players who were chosen to represent Team USA at the Beijing Olympics next month.

The U.S. women’s team has won a medal in all six tournaments since women’s hockey was added to the Olympic program. They won the first gold medal, in 1998, and won gold again in 2018 in Pyeongchang, Korea.

Knight, of Sun Valley, Idaho, is one of 15 women on the Beijing roster who have previous Olympic hockey experience. She joins Jenny Potter, Hockey Hall of Fame member Angela Ruggiero, and Julie Chu as the only American women named to four Olympic hockey teams. Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein were each named to a third Olympic team.

Defenseman Cayla Barnes of Eastvale in Riverside County, a member of the 2018 gold medal-winning team, made the Olympic roster for the second time.

The roster, announced Saturday during the NHL’s Winter Classic game, also includes eight first-time Olympians.

“Naming an Olympic team is always a momentous occasion and we’re thrilled to take this next step on our journey,” Katie Million, general manager of the U.S. women’s Olympic team, said in a statement released by USA Hockey. “The players have consistently worked hard and battled through adversity in the last three months, and we’re confident in the talent and energy they bring to the ice as we look to take home gold in Beijing.”