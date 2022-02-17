Advertisement
2022 Winter Olympics

Embroiled by doping accusations, ROC’s Kamila Valieva tumbles out of medal contention

Kamila Valieva falls while skating at the 2022 Olympics
Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee falls during the women’s free skate program Thursday in Beijing.
(Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)
By David WhartonStaff Writer 
BEIJING — 

Maybe the pressure was too much for a teenager — even a precociously talented teen such as Kamila Valieva.

The 15-year-old Russian figure skater, embroiled in doping accusations all week at these Beijing Olympics, faltered in the women’s free skate final on Thursday night, tumbling from the lead and finishing in fourth place.

Fellow Russian Anna Shcherbakova took advantage of Valieva’s stumbles, rising from second place to capture gold at Capital Indoor Stadium.

Alexandra Trusova, also of the Russian Olympic Committee, won silver and Kaori Skamoto of Japan took bronze.

The fact that Valieva didn’t medal meant the IOC could proceed with a medal ceremony. It had originally said there would be no ceremony if Valieva finished in the top three while her case was being investigated.

Valieva had arrived in China as a clear favorite and, during team competition, became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics.

Then came belated news that she had tested positive for a banned substance in December. Over several days, she was provisionally suspended, won an appeal and had her place in the women’s field secured by a quick ruling from the Court of Arbitration for sport.

Despite an impressive short program, the strain appeared to affect her during an ambitious free skate to Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero” that attempted a planned three quads and a slew of triples.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

David Wharton

David Wharton is a feature sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times.

