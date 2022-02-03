Beijing Olympics live: Latest news and results from the 24th Winter Games

Brianna Decker injured in U.S. women’s hockey opener vs. Finland

U.S. forward Brianna Decker is taken off the ice on stretcher after suffering an injury against Finland on Thursday. (Petr David Josek / Associated Press)

Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter each scored twice, and the U.S. women’s hockey team began the defense of its Olympic title with a 5-2 win over Finland on Thursday in a game overshadowed by an injury to American forward Brianna Decker.

The assistant captain and three-time Olympian yelped out in pain after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen midway through the first period. Decker was unable to place any weight on her left leg and was taken off on a stretcher. USA Hockey said the 31-year-old Decker had a lower body injury and was being evaluated at the arena.

Decker later was on crutches next to the bench and was hugged by teammates as they left the ice.

Decker’s injury represents a potentially significant blow to the Americans, who are trying to become the first U.S. team to win back-to-back gold medals. The versatile forward has been a national team staple for 11 years.

Decker’s injury was the second to a key player during the tournament’s opening day at the Beijing Games. Canadian forward Melodie Daoust did not return after being checked hard into the boards by Sarah Foster in Canada’s 12-1 rout of Switzerland.

Decker was hurt when Savolainen wrapped her leg around the American while pulling her down. There was no penalty called.

Decker’s veteran teammates responded by scoring twice in the next 3½ minutes in the Group A matchup.

Amanda Kessel opened the scoring by driving to the front of the net and stuffing the puck in at the 10:37 mark of the first, 65 seconds after Decker was hurt. Carpenter then snapped in a shot from the left circle for a power-play goal after being set up by Kelly Pannek’s cross-ice pass.

Schofield, the team captain, scored twice in 64 seconds to put the Americans up 4-0 by the 6:36 mark of the second period.

Maddie Rooney stopped 10 shots in just her second game since an injury forced her to miss the world championships in August.

Finland had little response to the Americans’ push after Decker was hurt. The Finns managed just one shot over the remainder of the first period. They were outshot 19-2 in the second and 52-12 overall.

The Americans improved to 9-0 against Finland in Olympic play. The U.S. has Friday off before facing Russia on Saturday.