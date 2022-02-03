Beijing Olympics live: Latest news and results from the 24th Winter Games

NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage left viewers hanging. This time it promises a ‘safety net’
A 16-hour time difference. An overloaded schedule spread across a complex array of channels. Disappointing performances from star athletes. Miserable weather. A resurgent pandemic. Empty stands. Political controversy. Social media spoilers.
NBCUniversal’s broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics last summer had numerous inspirational triumphs courtesy of gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee, swimmer Katie Ledecky, sprinter Allyson Felix and several others.
But the highlight reel was accompanied by a flurry of complaints, with viewers expressing exasperation and confusion with the maze of viewing options across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, the Olympic Channel and other broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, making it difficult to pinpoint events. NBC’s primetime broadcast one evening showed a rugby match while top tennis star Naomi Osaka was playing live on the Olympic Channel.
TV Schedule for Winter Olympics (Thursday-Saturday)
The 2022 Beijing Olympics are underway. Here are the events that will be shown on TV during the first two days of the Winter Games. All times Pacific.
How to watch the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony on Friday
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games officially start Friday with the traditional opening ceremony. Some events, including curling, hockey and luge are already underway in Beijing. The Games will run through Feb. 20 and 224 Americans are expected to compete.
Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony.
How to watch the opening ceremony
NBC and Peacock will broadcast the opening ceremony live, starting at 3:30 a.m. PST on Friday. NBC will also broadcast expanded coverage of the ceremony in prime time.
The event is scheduled to last about three hours. Here’s a breakdown of the broadcast times (all PDT):
Live opening ceremony coverage: 3:30 a.m.–7 a.m. Friday, — NBC, Peacock
Enhanced prime-time opening ceremony coverage: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday — NBC
Who will be competing in the Olympics for the United States?
A total of 224 athletes will be representing the United States at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
As Olympics 2022 set to open, avoiding a disaster might be considered success
BEIJING — China had something to prove when it hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics.
Communist Party leaders framed the sporting event as a coming-out party, a chance to proclaim their arrival as a global superpower. A state-run news agency called it “a historical event in the great renaissance of the Chinese nation.”
“Winning the host right,” the news read, “means winning the respect, trust and favor of the international community.”
Fourteen years later, as the Games return to Beijing in their winter format, the stakes have changed. It might be enough just to avoid calamity.
“Obviously mega-events are part of China’s pursuit of soft power,” said Susan Brownell, a leading authority on sports in the Asian country. “But I think there are risks.”
Controversy has beset the 2022 Winter Olympics on two fronts, casting a harsh light on the host country’s human rights record while raising concerns about a coronavirus outbreak among thousands of athletes, coaches and media.
Brianna Decker injured in U.S. women’s hockey opener vs. Finland
Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter each scored twice, and the U.S. women’s hockey team began the defense of its Olympic title with a 5-2 win over Finland on Thursday in a game overshadowed by an injury to American forward Brianna Decker.
The assistant captain and three-time Olympian yelped out in pain after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen midway through the first period. Decker was unable to place any weight on her left leg and was taken off on a stretcher. USA Hockey said the 31-year-old Decker had a lower body injury and was being evaluated at the arena.
Decker later was on crutches next to the bench and was hugged by teammates as they left the ice.
Decker’s injury represents a potentially significant blow to the Americans, who are trying to become the first U.S. team to win back-to-back gold medals. The versatile forward has been a national team staple for 11 years.
Decker’s injury was the second to a key player during the tournament’s opening day at the Beijing Games. Canadian forward Melodie Daoust did not return after being checked hard into the boards by Sarah Foster in Canada’s 12-1 rout of Switzerland.
Decker was hurt when Savolainen wrapped her leg around the American while pulling her down. There was no penalty called.
Decker’s veteran teammates responded by scoring twice in the next 3½ minutes in the Group A matchup.
Amanda Kessel opened the scoring by driving to the front of the net and stuffing the puck in at the 10:37 mark of the first, 65 seconds after Decker was hurt. Carpenter then snapped in a shot from the left circle for a power-play goal after being set up by Kelly Pannek’s cross-ice pass.
Schofield, the team captain, scored twice in 64 seconds to put the Americans up 4-0 by the 6:36 mark of the second period.
Maddie Rooney stopped 10 shots in just her second game since an injury forced her to miss the world championships in August.
Finland had little response to the Americans’ push after Decker was hurt. The Finns managed just one shot over the remainder of the first period. They were outshot 19-2 in the second and 52-12 overall.
The Americans improved to 9-0 against Finland in Olympic play. The U.S. has Friday off before facing Russia on Saturday.