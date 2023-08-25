Sha’Carri Richardson finishes third in 200 meters at world championships

Winner Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, center, is flanked by Sha’Carri Richardson, left, and Gabrielle Thomas on Friday after the 200 meters at the world championships.

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson denied Sha’Carri Richardson the chance to double in the sprints at track and field’s world championships Friday, storming to gold in the 200 meters in 21.41 seconds, a time that set a record for the championship and is the second-fastest run in history, behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Days after Jackson was barely edged at the finish of the 100 by Richardson, she left no doubt Friday evening in Budapest, Hungary, winning by 0.4 seconds, an enormous margin in sprinting. Jackson was followed by Americans Gabby Thomas, who entered Friday with the world-leading time this year and claimed silver in 21.81 seconds, and Richardson, who earned bronze in a personal-best 21.92 seconds.

Richardson was vying to join the exclusive club of female sprinters to win both the 100 and 200 at the same world championships, a group with just three members: East Germany’s Silke Gladisch-Moller in 1987, Katrin Krabbe in 1991 and Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013.

Just as in the 100, Richardson ran the 200 from the farthest outside lane, with all competitors to her left. Thomas was just to her inside in the eighth lane and Jackson, the reigning world champion, in the sixth lane.

Thomas entered with confidence after running this year’s world-leading time, a 21.60 clocking that won her the U.S. championship in July, mere hours after Jackson posted the previous world-leading time of 21.71. In all this season, Jackson had run 22.0 seconds or faster four times and Thomas three times. By those measures, at least, Richardson settled into the blocks as more of an underdog than she had been in the 100: Her lone sub-22 clocking of 21.94 was this year’s fourth-fastest.

At the halfway point Friday, Jackson had already taken control, passing in 11.05 seconds, with Thomas next-fastest in 11.20. Richardson was in fifth at that point but used a strong final straightaway to win the second medal of her first global championships.