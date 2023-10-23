Mary Lou Retton released from hospital and recovering from pneumonia at home, daughter says

Mary Lou Retton, left, and daughter McKenna Kelley appear on NBC’s “Today” show April 25, 2019. Kelley reported Monday that her mother is recovering at home after being hospitalized with pneumonia.

U.S. gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton has been released from the hospital and is continuing her recovery from a rare form of pneumonia at home, according to her family.

McKenna Kelley, the second oldest of Retton’s four daughters, shared the good news Monday on Instagram.

“Mom is HOME & in recovery mode,” Kelley wrote. “We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, but baby steps.”

Retton is best known for her performance during the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles. She won five medals overall and became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the all-around competition.

On Oct. 10, Kelley revealed on Instagram that her mother was “fighting for her life” in intensive care after contracting “a very rare form of pneumonia.”

“She is not able to breathe on her own,” wrote Kelley, who added that her mother did not have medical insurance.

A fundraising campaign to help pay for Retton’s medical expenses has raised more than $450,000.

Four days after her initial post, Kelley posted that her mother was making “remarkable” progress. On Wednesday, however, Retton’s oldest daughter, Shayla Schrepfer, reported on Instagram that their mom had suffered “a pretty scary setback” the previous day and remained in intensive care.

“She had a better day today, which is great,” Schrepfer said in the Instagram post. “She is really exhausted.”

Kelley’s positive update less than a week later was welcome news.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone. Grateful doesn’t scrape the surface of the posture of our hearts,” Kelley wrote. “Thank you Jesus, thank you doctors & nurses, thank you to this loving community of support.”