More than the Simone Biles show: What to watch for at U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials

The first name is easy. It’s filling in the competitors after Simone Biles on the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team that could be a historically difficult task.

“More than any other year, I think there’s a lot of variables this quad,” NBC gymnastics analyst Samantha Peszek said ahead of this week’s U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials.

An unprecedented mix of veterans and promising newcomers, especially on the women’s side, makes this week’s trials at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., one of the most competitive in recent history. With Biles’ name written in Sharpie at the top of the roster, a committee led by former U.S. gymnast Alicia Sacramone Quinn will select five athletes to compete in Paris for the United States’ third Olympic gold in the last four Games. The U.S. men, who begin competition at trials Thursday at 3:30 p.m. PDT, are hoping to build off a bronze medal at the 2023 world championships and contend for their first Olympic medal since 2008.

Here’s what to look for during the U.S. Olympic trials: