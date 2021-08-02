Advertisement
Share
Tokyo Summer Olympics

Jade Carey wins gold in floor exercise for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics

Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the floor.
Jade Carey performs a twist during her gold-medal winning floor exercise routine at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share
TOKYO — 

The energy inside the nearly empty arena intensified with each move. As Jade Carey twisted and backflipped her way across the floor inside Ariake Gymnastics Centre, the small contingent of U.S. athletes and staff sitting in one corner roared.

By the time Carey completed her floor routine Monday evening, she had earned a standing ovation. She thrust an arm triumphantly into the air and waited for what seemed likely to come next.

A gold medal.

Simone Biles, of United States, performs her floor exercise routine.

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Simone Biles set to compete in balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles will compete in the event final for the balance beam on Tuesday after withdrawing from the team and all-around finals because of “the twisties.”

Advertisement

Carey’s score of 14.366 topped Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari (14.2) and Japan’s Murakami Mai and Viktoriia Listunova of the Russian Olympic Committee, who both notched a 14.166. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won gold in the vault and silver in the all-around competition, could not add to her haul of medals after finishing with a 14.033.

Carey’s stirring routine served as a strong rebuttal to what had preceded it.

The 21-year-old from Phoenix had stumbled on the runway one day earlier in the vault final, somehow completing a perfunctory routine that precluded injury. She did not speak with reporters after also struggling in her second vault and finishing in eighth place.

Tokyo Summer Olympics
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement