Katie Ledecky places third in 400-meter freestyle as rival Ariarne Titmus wins gold

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, left, celebrates after winning the women’s 400-meter freestyle final as American Katie Ledecky reacts to the result during the Olympics on Saturday in Nanterre, France.

Katie Ledecky dropped her first showdown with Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, finishing third in the women’s 400-meter freestyle Saturday with a time of 4:00.86 at the Paris Olympics.

Titmus, known as “The Terminator,” was favored to win the 400-meter freestyle entering the Olympics, but Ledecky delivered the fastest time during the preliminaries to set up a dramatic final. Titmus, however, had the stronger run during the final and took gold with a time of 3:57.49.

Ledecky, 27, would have been the oldest woman to ever win the event at the Olympics.

Instead, she finished behind Titmus and Canadian Summer McIntosh (3:58.37).

Ledecky has three more opportunities to earn a gold medal in Paris. She has won 10 medals, including six individual, during her career that has spanned four Olympics.