2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics TV schedule: Wednesday’s listings

Katie Ledecky adjusts here goggles in an illustration with circles creating a loop behind and in front of her.
U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky.
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Michael Conroy / Associated Press photo)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Wednesday’s live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris 1 Extra and Paris 2 Extra are temporary channels available on most cable and satellite packages.

All times Pacific.

MULTIPLE SPORTS
1 a.m.-7 a.m. — Basketball, handball, field hockey, table tennis and more | Paris Extra 1
1 a.m.-9:20 a.m. — Judo, boxing, shooting and more | Paris Extra 2
6:50 a.m.-8 a.m. — Fencing and archery | USA
7 a.m.-2 p.m. — Soccer, handball, water polo and more | Paris Extra 1
8:15 a.m.-9:30 a.m. — Basketball and 3x3 basketball | E!
9:20 a.m.-2 p.m. — Archery, fencing, boxing, badminton and more | Paris Extra 2
8 p.m.-11 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Swimming, men’s gymnastics, diving and more | NBC

3X3 BASKETBALL
Pool play
3:30 a.m. — Men’s pool play (delay) | USA
Noon — Women’s pool play | E!
12:30 p.m. — Women: United States vs. Azerbaijan | E!
1:30 p.m. — Men: United States vs. Poland | NBC

ARCHERY
5 a.m. — Men’s and women’s individual eliminations | USA
5:45 a.m. — Men’s and women’s Round of 32 | E!

BADMINTON
Group play
1:15 a.m. — Men’s and women’s singles and doubles | USA

BASKETBALL
Men’s group play
11:45 a.m. — United States vs. South Sudan | USA

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Pool play
1 a.m. — Women: Huberli/Brunner (Switzerland) vs. Ludwig/Lippmann (Germany) | E!
6 a.m. — Women: Hughes/Cheng (United States) vs. Vieira/Chamereau (France) | NBC
1:45 p.m. — Women: Melissa/Brandie (Canada) vs. Esmee/Zoe (Switzerland) (delay) | USA

CANOE SLALOM
10:45 a.m. — Women’s single final (delay) | USA

CYCLING BMX
4:10 a.m. — Women’s freestyle park final | USA
5:45 a.m. — Men’s freestyle park final | USA

DIVING
2 a.m. — Women’s synchronized 10-meter platform final | E!

EQUESTRIAN
7 a.m. — Dressage individual grand prix, Day 2 (delay) | E!

FENCING
6:50 a.m. — Men’s sabre team classifications, eliminations| USA
1:30 p.m. — Men’s team sabre team bronze/gold finals (delay) | E!

FIELD HOCKEY
Women’s pool play
4:15 a.m. — Australia vs. United States | E!

GYMNASTICS
8:30 a.m. — Men’s all-around final | NBC
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Men’s all-around final (replay) | NBC

HANDBALL
Men’s group play
3 p.m. — France vs. Egypt (delay) | USA

ROWING
2:50 a.m. — Men’s and women’s double sculls semifinals; men’s and women’s quad sculls finals | E!

SOCCER
Women’s group play
10 a.m. — Australia vs. United States | E!, Universo
Noon — Colombia vs. Canada | Universo

SWIMMING
2 a.m. — Qualifying heats | USA
11:15 a.m. — Women’s 100-meter freestyle final; men’s 200 butterfly final; women’s 200 butterfly semifinals; women’s 1,500 freestyle final; men’s 200 backstroke semifinals; women’s 200 breaststroke semifinals; men’s 200 breaststroke final; men’s 100-meter freestyle final
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Swimming finals and semifinals (replay) | NBC

TABLE TENNIS
3:45 a.m. — Men’s and women’s singles, Round of 32 | E!

TRIATHLON
11 p.m. (Tue.) — Women’s individual final | USA
7:45 a.m. — Women’s individual final (replay) | NBC

VOLLEYBALL
Pool play
4 a.m. — Men: Japan vs. Argentina | Universo
8 a.m. — Women: United States vs. Serbia | USA
2 p.m. — Women: United States vs. Serbia (replay) | NBC
5 p.m. — Men: Poland vs. Brazil (delay) | USA

WATER POLO
Women’s group play
10 a.m. — Italy vs. United States | USA

