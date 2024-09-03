USC ready for the College Football Playoff? UCLA in trouble already?

USC on the way to the playoffs? UCLA in trouble already? Let’s overreact to one game of the college football season.

College football is back! USC made an impressive display in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, trouble in paradise as UCLA barely scrapped by with a win in Hawaii. Should everyone overreact already? Los Angeles Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch along with columnist Dylan Hernández talk about the beginning of the college football season for the two Big 10 teams.