Jared Goff's ascent as an NFL quarterback continues as Rams prepare for game at Detroit

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is returning to play in Detroit for the first time since he left the Lions to sign a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2015. Suh said he loves the city of Detroit and the people there. Asked if he had any feeling about the Lions organization, he chuckled. “I’ll refrain from my comments about the organization.” ... The Rams were scheduled to hold two walk-throughs Wednesday and practice Thursday. But because of the forecast for rain Thursday, McVay switched it up and the Rams practiced Wednesday in drizzle. McVay said that would not hinder the evaluation of cornerback Aqib Talib, who was recalled from injured reserve and could be activated for Sunday’s game. “If anything, it will probably help us get a better gauge earlier in the week than maybe we anticipated,” McVay said.