Math says Rams need to keep Todd Gurley in touch in order to make the offense go

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly is suffering from fractured vertebrae, but McVay said the preparation for Sunday’s game would not change. “They haven’t officially ruled him out, so you can’t say anything for certain,” McVay said. “You see and hear the reports that are out there. But like we’ve said, whether it’s Carson or whether it’s Nick Foles, doesn’t really change our approach.” Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said the Rams were preparing for Wentz. “If he doesn’t play, it doesn’t change their offense a whole lot,” Phillips said. “Their next quarterback was the MVP of the Super Bowl, so it’s not a big drop off for them, either.”… Linebacker Dante Fowler did not practice but the injury report said it was not injury related.