Matthew Stafford has three passes intercepted in Rams-Raiders joint practice

Rams coach Sean McVay has some tips on Matthew Stafford’s interceptions

Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had some errant throws against the Raiders. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

One pass was tipped and intercepted by a Las Vegas Raiders safety. Another, seemingly thrown up for grabs, was picked off by a cornerback. Then another tipped pass was intercepted by former Rams linebacker Cory Littleton.

Those three turnovers by quarterback Matthew Stafford stood out Wednesday as the Rams held the first of two joint practices with the Raiders at the Rams’ Thousand Oaks training facility.

Neither Stafford nor Rams coach Sean McVay sounded overly concerned.

“I made a couple poor decisions that I wish I had back — that’s practice,” Stafford said, adding that the Rams were using, “some of the new stuff that we’re putting in, and I want to make sure I get reps at it. I’ve got to do a better job of making sure that we end up with the ball at the end of every play.”

McVay is not playing starters or other important role players during preseason games, making joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and the Raiders significant opportunities to evaluate players, play-calls and schemes.

The Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff and two-first round draft picks to the Detroit Lions for Stafford, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft. Last season, Stafford passed for 26 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions.

McVay noted that two of the passes intercepted Wednesday resulted from tipped balls “that really didn’t have anything to do with” Stafford.

“He’s aggressively trying things out,” McVay said, “so then you can learn how to be smart with that decision-making thought process when the games really count.”

Stafford, preparing for his 13th NFL season, was looking forward to Thursday’s workout.

“Going to have good days, going to have bad days — especially out here on the practice field trying stuff,” he said, “and just want to learn from all of them.”

The two-hour practice was interrupted several times because of skirmishes between players. The workout ended not long after Rams receiver Robert Woods absorbed an aggressive hit that coaches and players generally frown upon in what is regarded as a controlled setting.

“I didn’t like how sloppy it felt overall,” McVay said of the practice. “There was a lot of breaks in the action because of unnecessary stuff. It wasn’t exclusive to one side or the other.”

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito were involved in one of the dustups.

“I felt like they were doing some cheap stuff out there and I just let them know that,” Joseph-Day said. “One thing led to another — and we had a friendly talk.”

Said Stafford: “Hopefully, we can play a little bit more ball and not be pushing and shoving as much” on Thursday.

Other observations from the joint practice:

—Much was conducted in light rain and misty conditions. Stafford took one deep shot to receiver DeSean Jackson, but the pass fell incomplete.

—Stafford looked sharp in seven-on-seven red-zone drills, completing several touchdown passes. Backup John Wolford also had a touchdown pass to tight end Brycen Hopkins.

—The Rams struggled to run the ball effectively. Darrell Henderson found space on a few plays but was otherwise neutralized. One good play was nullified by a holding penalty. Running back Cam Akers, who suffered a season-ending right Achilles injury before training camp, attended the workout wearing a plastic boot.

—Van Jefferson used his size and strength to make a tough catch in traffic. Jefferson later left the practice because of what McVay described as a forearm issue, but the receiver returned to finish the workout.

—Rams rookie defensive back Robert Rochell intercepted a pass by Raiders’ back-up quarterback Marcus Mariota.

—Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow made several impressive catches.

—Rams general manager Les Snead and Raiders general manager Mike Mayock observed part of the workout together.

—Rams punter Corey Bojorquez boomed several punts. McVay has said there is not a competition between veteran Johnny Hekker and Bojorquez, but Hekker said during offseason workouts he is approaching every situation as a competition.

—Edge-rusher Leonard Floyd (ankle) did not practice. Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum was sidelined because of an allergic reaction to something he ate, McVay said.