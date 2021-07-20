Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams running back Cam Akers suffers a torn Achilles

Cam Akers stands on the field during practice on June 8.
Rams running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles while training for the upcoming season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share

Rams running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training for the upcoming season, a team official said Tuesday, a major blow for a team set to open training camp in less than two weeks.

Akers, 22, was on track to be the featured back in an offense that was expected to be rejuvenated by the arrival of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver DeSean Jackson.

Akers, a second-round draft pick in 2020, was the Rams’ leading rusher last season when the team advanced to the NFC divisional round before losing to the Green Bay Packers. Akers rushed for 846 yards and scored five touchdowns in 15 games, including the playoffs. He sat out two regular-season games because of a rib injury and played through a late-season ankle injury.

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, right, runs a drill with Cam Akers during NFL football practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Rams

Cam Akers covered a lot of ground in Rams rookie season despite pandemic restrictions

Cam Akers did not have the benefit of a normal offseason because of restrictions caused by the pandemic, but the rookie still was able to establish himself as the Rams’ lead running back.

Advertisement

Akers rushed for a career-best 171 yards in 29 carries in a victory over the New England Patriots. He rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown in 28 carries in a wild-card victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Akers said after the season and during offseason workouts that he was ready to become a leader.

“The only thing you can do is prepare and make sure you’re doing all you can to be at your best for your team, so that’s what I’ve been focusing on doing — whether that’s being a leader or making plays,” Akers told reporters in June. “Just doing what I can do to help this team. I don’t make it more than it is.”

Third-year pro Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais and rookie Jake Funk are other running backs on the roster.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA - MAY 28, 2021: Customer Jermaine Jones, left, a retired professional soccer player, shows football cards to Cassius Marsh, co-founder of Cash Cards Unlimited, a business specializing in high end sports cards and trading card games, after opening up a pack. This was Jones first time ever buying sports cards. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Sports

For NFL player Cassius Marsh, the magic came with gathering of nerds

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cassius Marsh grew up in the world of trading card games, a passion he’s turned into a second livelihood as a shop owner.

Henderson, a 2019 third-round draft pick, could step in for Akers, though Henderson’s first two NFL seasons ended because of ankle injuries. Last season, Henderson started 11 games and rushed for 624 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass.

The Rams open training camp on July 28 at UC Irvine in preparation for their Sept. 12 opener against the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football.”

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
Advertisement