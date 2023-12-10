Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens live updates, start time and analysis

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leads his teammates to the field before a game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leads his teammates to the field before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in October.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to stay to improve their place in the NFC playoff race with an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens (10 a.m. PST; Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

NFL roundtable: How the Rams can make playoffs

By Los Angeles Times staff

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs ahead of Cleveland Browns defenders Greg Newsome and Juan Thornhill.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs ahead of Cleveland Browns defenders Greg Newsome (0) and Juan Thornhill during the Rams’ win on Dec. 3.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Have these Rams faced anything this season that would prepare them for the Ravens with the speedy Lamar Jackson at quarterback and facing a dominant defense on the road? In other words, how can they get an upset?

Farmer: It’s just a weird year in the NFL, so anything can happen. The Patriots beat the Bills. The Cardinals beat the Cowboys. As for the Rams, they’re facing one of their toughest opponents. That said, the Rams have gone four games without allowing an opponent more than 20 points, and they’re coming off 399 yards and 36 points against a really good Cleveland defense. So you never know.

Rams at Ravens matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams (6-6) and Baltimore Ravens (9-3) match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PST in Baltimore. The game will be televised on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Rams running back Kyren Williams is stopped by Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris.
Kyren Williams’ drive from the running back position has pushed the Rams’ offense to a different level.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked sharp the last two games, passing for seven touchdowns with one interception. Now he faces a defense that leads the NFL in sacks and scoring defense and ranks second in pass defense.

The Rams offensive line is on something of a roll. It did not give up a sack last Sunday in a 36-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

