Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens live updates, start time and analysis

NFL roundtable: How the Rams can make playoffs
Have these Rams faced anything this season that would prepare them for the Ravens with the speedy Lamar Jackson at quarterback and facing a dominant defense on the road? In other words, how can they get an upset?
Farmer: It’s just a weird year in the NFL, so anything can happen. The Patriots beat the Bills. The Cardinals beat the Cowboys. As for the Rams, they’re facing one of their toughest opponents. That said, the Rams have gone four games without allowing an opponent more than 20 points, and they’re coming off 399 yards and 36 points against a really good Cleveland defense. So you never know.
Breaking down how the Rams (6-6) and Baltimore Ravens (9-3) match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PST in Baltimore. The game will be televised on Fox.
When Rams have the ball
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked sharp the last two games, passing for seven touchdowns with one interception. Now he faces a defense that leads the NFL in sacks and scoring defense and ranks second in pass defense.
The Rams offensive line is on something of a roll. It did not give up a sack last Sunday in a 36-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns.