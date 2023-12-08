Rams at Ravens matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Kyren Williams drive from the running back position has pushed the Rams offense to a different level. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked sharp the last two games, passing for seven touchdowns with one interception. Now he faces a defense that leads the NFL in sacks and scoring defense and ranks second in pass defense. The Rams offensive line is on something of a roll. It did not give up a sack in last Sunday in a 36-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns. It also paved the way for running back Kyren Williams, who rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua suffered a shoulder sprain against the Browns but is expected to play against the Ravens. Veteran receiver Cooper Kupp is still not producing at the level to which he and the Rams are accustomed, but he did score a touchdown against the Browns. Tight end Tyler Higbee is doubtful because of a neck injury, so Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Long and rookie Davis Allen all could contribute. The Ravens’ defense, coordinated by Mike Macdonald, features linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. Tackle Justin Madubuike has 10 sacks and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney 7½. Safety Geno Stone has intercepted six passes, which ranks second in the league. Safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Brandon Stephens each have two interceptions.