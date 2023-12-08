Rams at Ravens matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Breaking down how the Rams (6-6) and Baltimore Ravens (9-3) match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PST in Baltimore. The game will be televised on Fox.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked sharp the last two games, passing for seven touchdowns with one interception. Now he faces a defense that leads the NFL in sacks and scoring defense and ranks second in pass defense. The Rams offensive line is on something of a roll. It did not give up a sack in last Sunday in a 36-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns. It also paved the way for running back Kyren Williams, who rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua suffered a shoulder sprain against the Browns but is expected to play against the Ravens. Veteran receiver Cooper Kupp is still not producing at the level to which he and the Rams are accustomed, but he did score a touchdown against the Browns. Tight end Tyler Higbee is doubtful because of a neck injury, so Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Long and rookie Davis Allen all could contribute. The Ravens’ defense, coordinated by Mike Macdonald, features linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. Tackle Justin Madubuike has 10 sacks and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney 7½. Safety Geno Stone has intercepted six passes, which ranks second in the league. Safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Brandon Stephens each have two interceptions.
The only time quarterback Lamar Jackson faced the Rams, he passed for five touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards in a 45-6 rout in 2019. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is having another outstanding season. He has passed for 13 touchdowns, with five interceptions, and has rushed for 574 yards and five touchdowns. Jackson also has an array of weapons. With star tight end Mark Andrews sidelined because of injury, Isaiah Likely has stepped up. Receiver Zay Flowers has a team-best 58 receptions, two for touchdowns. Former Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has 27 catches, two for touchdowns. Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor are other receivers. The Ravens also deploy three talented running backs: Keaton Mitchell, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Edwards has rushed for 10 touchdowns for the NFL’s top rushing offense. Three-time NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald leads the Rams with six sacks. Donald and linemen Kobie Turner, Jonah Williams, Bobby Brown III, Larrell Murchison and Desjuan Johnson must stop the Ravens rushing attack and pressure Jackson. Edge rushers Michael Hoecht and Byron Young are questionable because of injuries but both are expected to play.
The Ravens are atop the AFC because quarterback Lamar Jackson is not just a running threat anymore, a problem the Rams must solve to pull out a win in Baltimore.
The Rams signed veteran kicker Mason Crosby to the practice squad, but when asked if Crosby would be elevated to the roster, McVay said Friday “more than likely, we probably will not go that direction.” So rookie Lucas Havrisik, who has made seven of 10 field-goal attempts, could get another opportunity.
The Rams are playing well, but the Ravens are among the NFL’s most complete teams. So even though the Rams will continue to look playoff worthy, it won’t be enough to outlast the Ravens. RAVENS 27, RAMS 24
Sam Farmer makes his predictions for every game of Week 14 of the NFL season. Which L.A. team will win? Will Eagles lose again, this time to Cowboys?
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.