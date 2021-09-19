Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live score updates, news, odds and highlights

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford looking to build on last week’s win

Rams coach Sean McVay talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford during the second half of a win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12. (Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s less than an hour before kickoff here at Lucas Oil Stadium where the Rams play the Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams are coming off a 34-14 season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. This is the second time in two weeks that the Colts are hosting an NFC West opponent. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16.

Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford are looking to build on the offense’s showcase performance against the Bears. In his Rams debut, Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Van Jefferson and Cooper Kupp on long touchdown pass plays and with Robert Woods on a short one.

That bodes well against a Colts defense that gave up four touchdown passes against the Seahawks and an offense coordinated by former McVay assistant Shane Waldron.

Darrell Henderson will start at running back, but McVay is expected to work Sony Michel into the rotation after Michel got only one carry against the Bears.

The Rams defense amassed three sacks and forced two turnovers in the opener but must improve against the run. The Rams gave up more than 100 yards rushing against the Bears, including a 41-yard run on the second play.

In a game with high-profile skill position players, the marquee matchup involves Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, a six-time All-Pro, going against Colts guard Quenton Nelson, an All-Pro in each of his three NFL seasons.

Donald, who has 86½ career sacks, and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey lead a defense that will try to neutralize quarterback Carson Wentz and an offense that also features running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman.