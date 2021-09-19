Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live score updates, news, odds and highlights

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford looking to build on last week’s win
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s less than an hour before kickoff here at Lucas Oil Stadium where the Rams play the Indianapolis Colts.
The Rams are coming off a 34-14 season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. This is the second time in two weeks that the Colts are hosting an NFC West opponent. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16.
Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford are looking to build on the offense’s showcase performance against the Bears. In his Rams debut, Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Van Jefferson and Cooper Kupp on long touchdown pass plays and with Robert Woods on a short one.
The Rams had trouble stopping the run in the season opener and expect another test for a defensive front that has weathered several personnel changes.
That bodes well against a Colts defense that gave up four touchdown passes against the Seahawks and an offense coordinated by former McVay assistant Shane Waldron.
Darrell Henderson will start at running back, but McVay is expected to work Sony Michel into the rotation after Michel got only one carry against the Bears.
The Rams defense amassed three sacks and forced two turnovers in the opener but must improve against the run. The Rams gave up more than 100 yards rushing against the Bears, including a 41-yard run on the second play.
In a game with high-profile skill position players, the marquee matchup involves Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, a six-time All-Pro, going against Colts guard Quenton Nelson, an All-Pro in each of his three NFL seasons.
Donald, who has 86½ career sacks, and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey lead a defense that will try to neutralize quarterback Carson Wentz and an offense that also features running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman.
Breaking down how the Rams (1-0) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
When Rams have the ball: It might be difficult for quarterback Matthew Stafford to improve upon his opening-week performance when he passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-14 victory over the Chicago Bears. In that game, receivers Van Jefferson and Cooper Kupp caught long touchdown passes, and Robert Woods a short one. Look for coach Sean McVay to show the Colts — and future opponents — that the playbook also will include longer routes for Woods, veteran deep threat DeSean Jackson and perhaps rookie Tutu Atwell as the offense expands. Also keep an eye on running back Sony Michel, who should become more involved. Michel, a fourth-year pro acquired in a late preseason trade with the New England Patriots, got only one carry in the opener because McVay said short scoring drives and flow of the game dictated that Darrell Henderson remain on the field. The Colts gave up four touchdown passes and 140 yards rushing in their 28-16 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. All-Pro tackle DeForest Buckner and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard are top players for a unit under the direction of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
As with Clayton Kershaw, Rams’ Matthew Stafford believes he can pitch in more
Early this week, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford headed to Dodger Stadium to watch former high school teammate Clayton Kershaw pitch for the Dodgers.
“It was cool to go see Clayton do his thing,” Stafford said Wednesday as the Rams began preparing for Sunday’s game at the Indianapolis Colts.
While Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has shown Los Angeles fans his talent since 2008, Stafford is coming off an impressive L.A. debut in the Rams’ season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears.
Stafford, who played 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, completed 20 of 26 passes for 321 yards in the 34-14 victory, connecting with Van Jefferson and Cooper Kupp on long touchdown plays and Robert Woods for a short touchdown.
Stafford’s 156.1 passer rating was just below the gold-standard 158.3.
“It was definitely a good, clean start,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday as his team began preparations for the Colts. “But I think he’d be the first to tell you that, ‘Hey, did a lot of really good things but … can do some things better as well.’ ”
Rams’ Aaron Donald getting grip on one-sack opener by switching gloves for Colts
Since 2014, when the Rams selected him with the 13th pick in the NFL draft, Aaron Donald has dominated, piling up sacks against all but four teams.
The Indianapolis Colts are among the missing, though Donald offers a reasonable explanation.
“Never played against ‘em,” he said, laughing, after practice Thursday.
That will change Sunday when the Rams play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Rams last played the Colts in the 2017 season opener at the Coliseum — coach Sean McVay’s first game — but Donald did not play in the 46-9 Rams victory because he had ended a holdout on the eve of the opener.
Rams’ Sony Michel is fine waiting for opportunity to get in the running
His Rams debut consisted of three snaps and exactly one carry for two yards.
Sony Michel said he had no problem with it.
As the Rams prepare for their game Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts, Michel said he was fine with a limited role in the 34-14 season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears.
“The No. 1 goal is to win,” Michel said. “It’s not really about me and individual success. ... When my opportunity comes, I just have to make sure I’m prepared.”
The Rams acquired Michel in a late preseason trade with the New England Patriots. With Cam Akers out for the season because of an Achilles injury, the Rams sought a proven back to pair with third-year pro Darrell Henderson, who is coming off ankle surgery for the second time in two years.
Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: NFL Week 2 odds, analysis and picks
Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. Colts on Sunday.
Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 48.5) at Indianapolis Colts
Sean McVay had to spend some time thinking about the risk-reward of not using Matthew Stafford in the preseason. The longtime Lions quarterback might have put on a new team’s helmet and jersey for the first time in his career in August but did not get any game reps until Week 1.
As it turned out, McVay and the Rams had nothing to worry about. Stafford looked to have a firm grip on the offense and threw for 329 yards on just 20 completions, with a near-perfect 156.1 passer rating, in the Rams’ easy victory.
The task at hand gets tougher this week, as the Rams face an Indianapolis Colts team that many predict to win the AFC South, or at least make a playoff push as a wild-card contender. With a long trip to Indy for the first road game of the season, sharp and public bettors are at odds about the right side in this game.