Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live updates, news, odds and score

Betting odds and lines for Rams vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday
Betting preview for the Rams vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.
Chicago Bears at Rams (-7.5, 44.5)
Pick: Rams -1.5
Adam Burke: If the Rams had gotten more game reps during the preseason with newly minted quarterback Matthew Stafford, laying the 7.5-point spread would be a lot more attractive.
The Rams have a stars-and-scrubs team and the stars are all healthy right now, including defensive stalwarts like Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. With Andy Dalton on the other side, the Rams defense, which allowed only 4.6 yards per play last season, should have a strong showing to open the season.
Offensively, Stafford is undoubtedly an upgrade to Jared Goff, and a creative offensive mind like Sean McVay should be able to do a lot more with Stafford behind center. Goff’s limitations held the Rams offense back. Stafford is familiar with the Bears and their scheme and more weapons than he has had the last few seasons in Detroit.
Rams vs. Chicago Bears matchups: Matthew Stafford begins his fresh start
Breaking down how the Rams (10-6 last season) and the Chicago Bears (8-8) match up heading into their season-opening game at 5:20 Pacific time Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be carried on NBC (Channel 4).
When Rams have the ball: After playing 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford gets a fresh start with a Rams offense that has potential to be one of the most dynamic in the NFL. Stafford can deliver passes from all angles and is expected to be especially effective on deep throws, a factor sorely missing from Sean McVay’s offense last season.
The Rams signed veteran receiver DeSean Jackson, who has averaged 17.4 yards per catch in 13 NFL seasons, to stretch defenses for big plays and create space for receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee. With running back Cam Akers sidelined for the season because of an Achilles injury, Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel give the Rams a solid running back tandem. Henderson has impressed when physically sound, but durability is a question. Michel is a proven big-game performer.
First-year Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai deploys a veteran unit. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack is still a force, but he has not recorded 10 sacks in a season since 2018. Roquan Smith anchors a linebacker unit that includes former Rams Robert Quinn and Alec Ogletree. Safety Eddie Jackson leads the secondary.