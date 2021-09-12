Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live updates, news, odds and score

Betting odds and lines for Rams vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday

Chicago Bears at Rams (-7.5, 44.5)

Pick: Rams -1.5

Adam Burke: If the Rams had gotten more game reps during the preseason with newly minted quarterback Matthew Stafford, laying the 7.5-point spread would be a lot more attractive.

The Rams have a stars-and-scrubs team and the stars are all healthy right now, including defensive stalwarts like Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. With Andy Dalton on the other side, the Rams defense, which allowed only 4.6 yards per play last season, should have a strong showing to open the season.

Offensively, Stafford is undoubtedly an upgrade to Jared Goff, and a creative offensive mind like Sean McVay should be able to do a lot more with Stafford behind center. Goff’s limitations held the Rams offense back. Stafford is familiar with the Bears and their scheme and more weapons than he has had the last few seasons in Detroit.

