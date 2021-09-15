Cooper Kupp has big hands in Rams’ 27-24 victory over Colts

After two games, it’s abundantly clear that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp have established a connection.

Kupp caught nine passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was the second consecutive 100-yard game for Kupp, who amassed 108 yards and caught a touchdown pass in the Rams’ 34-14 season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears.

Stafford described Kupp as “one of those guys who’s about as overlooked as anybody” in the NFL.

“He’s a really talented player and just happy that I get to work with him,” Stafford said.

Kupp scored the Rams’ first touchdown on a 16-yard pass in the first quarter. His 10-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth gave the Rams a 24-21 lead.

Kupp also had a 44-yard gain on a catch-and-run play.

“Still a lot to fix,” Kupp said, adding, “Still a lot of stuff we can improve on.”

Stafford completed 19 of 30 passes for 278 yards, with an interception.

Nearly half of his completions went to Kupp.

“A lot of it really was just kind of the play calls we were getting in with things the defense was giving us,” Kupp said. “Matthew kind of … taking what the defense was giving but also in some cases I thought he did a good [job] being able to feel that he had an easier path somewhere else.”

Michel gets running

After playing only three snaps and getting one carry in the opener, running back Sony Michel said he felt fine, that he supported starter Darrell Henderson and that he would be ready when his opportunity arrived.

It came in the fourth quarter against the Colts, after Henderson left the game because of a rib injury.

Michel, acquired in a late preseason trade with the New England Patriots, rushed for 46 yards in 10 carries. Six carries came during a 12-play drive that culminated with Matt Gay’s game-winning field goal.

“It was great to be able to get in there, do my job and help this team kind of string some plays together and I think we did a good job,” Michel said.

Running back Sony Michel (25) carried the load during the Rams’ game-winning drive. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Stafford was impressed.

“There’s no flinch in that guy,” Stafford said. “He’s a guy that’s played in a lot of big football games.

“He understands what it’s all about. He understands how to be a pro, and that kind of stuff is really valuable. His ability to just kind of step in, we didn’t miss a beat.”

Said coach Sean McVay: “He did a good job, especially being able to turn out tough yards.”

Henderson rushed for 53 yards and touchdown in 13 carries. McVay did not provide an update on Henderson after the game.

Special attention

Gay has made all four of his field-goal attempts but the Rams special teams are otherwise struggling.

For the second game in a row, the opponent returned the opening kickoff more than 40 yards.

The Rams’ punt team also struggled Sunday.

Early in the fourth quarter, punter Johnny Hekker lined up in the end zone, but Matt Orzech’s snap bounced off punt protector Nick Scott. Hekker attempted to pick up the ball but it was recovered in the end zone by Ashton Dulin to give the Colts a 21-17 lead.

“We’ve got to do a better job with our coverage units,” McVay said, adding that he had trust and confidence in special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and assistant Dwayne Stukes. “I know we got the right coaches and we’ll keep working at it.”

Etc.

Rams outside linebacker Justin Lawler suffered a broken bone in his hand, McVay said. ... Inside linebacker Troy Reeder intercepted a shovel pass by Carson Wentz inside the five-yard line to thwart a potential scoring opportunity. It was Reeder’s first interception. ... Inside linebacker Kenny Young was ejected for making contact with an official. “We’ll learn from that,” McVay said. “I know Kenny will learn from it but we can’t have that.”… Edge rusher Leonard Floyd and nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day sacked Wentz. Aaron Donald, in his first game against the Colts, did not record a sack but had seven tackles.