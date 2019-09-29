Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Jared Goff throws three interceptions as turnover-plagued Rams lose to Buccaneers

1/13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Goodwin beats Rams linebacker Troy Reeder and cornerback Aqib Talib to the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
2/13
Rams wide receiver Gerald Everett catches a touchdown pass in front of Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
3/13
Tampa Bay Bucaneers wide receiver Mike Evans catches a long pass for a touchdown in front of Rams cornerback Marcus Peters during the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
4/13
Rams quarterback Jared Goff fumbles the ball while being sacked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
5/13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh scores a touchdown after picking up a fumble by Rams quarterback Jared Goff, right, late in the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
6/13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones carries the ball against the Rams.  (Getty Images)
7/13
Fans at the Coliseum cheer as the Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  (Getty Images)
8/13
Rams tight ends Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee celebrate a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter.  (Getty Images)
9/13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Goodwin makes a catch in front of Rams cornerback Aqib Talib during the first quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
10/13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wode receiver Chris Goodwin catches a touchdown pass in front of Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
11/13
Rams quarterback Jared Goff falls to the ground as Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, left, is intercepts a pass during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
12/13
Rams receiver Robert Woods gets in a scuffle with the Buccaneers bench and receives an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
13/13
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws an interception as he is hit by Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Sep. 29, 2019
5:02 PM
Share

This wasn’t a late-season matchup against a playoff contender. Or a road game against an NFC power.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not made the playoffs since the 2007 season. They came to the Coliseum on Sunday with a 1-2 record. But the Rams spotted the Buccaneers 21 points and could not recover in a 55-40 loss before 68,117.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had three passes intercepted and also had a fumble returned for a touchdown as the Rams suffered their first loss of the season with a Thursday night game at the Seattle Seahawks coming up next.

Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and Marcus Peters returned an interception for a touchdown but it wasn’t enough save the Rams.

Advertisement

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had an outstanding performance, passing for 385 yards and four touchdowns, two to receiver Chris Godwin, one to tight end Cameron Brate and another to receiver Mike Evans.

And edge rusher Shaquil Barrett intercepted a pass, caused another and also had a sack that forced a fumble and led to the clinching touchdown.

Winston, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft, completed 28 of 41 passes and beat the Rams with short, intermediate and long completions. Godwin caught 12 passes for 172 yards.

The Rams’ loss was reminiscent of a 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2 of 2017, McVay’s only other early-season defeat at the Coliseum.

Advertisement

Goff completed 45 of 68 passes for a career-best 517 yards and two touchdowns. But his four turnovers doomed the Rams.

Robert Woods caught 13 passes for 164 yards, and Cooper Kupp had nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. Todd Gurley rushed for 16 yards and two touchdowns in five carries. He caught seven passes for 54 yards.

The Rams trailed 28-17 at halftime, but cut the deficit to eight points with Greg Zuerlein’s 44-yard field goal early in the third quarter. The Buccaneers, however, pushed the margin back to 11 points on Matt Gay’s 58-yard field goal.

The Buccaneers’ defense then came up big. On fourth and two at the Buccaneers’ 40-yard line, McVay opted to go for it. But Shaquil Barrett intercepted Goff’s pass, quelling the Rams’ threat.

Winston followed that into a touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Brate for a 38-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

But the Rams answered with Gurley’s second touchdown run, pulling the Rams to within 38-27.

Chargers
Austin Ekeler and Ty Long lift injury-hobbled Chargers over Dolphins
Chargers Dolphins Football
Chargers
Austin Ekeler and Ty Long lift injury-hobbled Chargers over Dolphins
Austin Ekeler and Ty Long help the wounded Chargers defeat the Miami Dolphins 30-10, taking advantage of an opponent in worse shape at the moment.
More Coverage
Derek Carr and Raiders go on the attack early in victory over Colts
NFL Week 4 roundup: Chiefs score late touchdown to rally past Lions

Winston appeared to seal the victory with a 67-yard strike to Mike Evans for a 45-27 lead, but Goff again brought the Rams to within 11 points with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 9:12 left.

Advertisement

Cornerback Marcus Peters put the Rams within striking distance with a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown, but Matt Gay’s field goal increased the lead to 48-40.

The Rams had one more chance to possibly tie the score with a touchdown and two-point conversion, but Barrett sacked Goff and forced a fumble that Ndamukong Suh picked up and returned 37 yards for a touchdown.

In the first half, the Buccaneers intercepted two passes, Rams veteran linemen committed numerous penalties and Gurley was largely a non-factor as the Rams fell behind 21-0 before pulling to within 28-17 by halftime.

Rams wide receiver Gerald Everett catches a touchdown pass in front of Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards.
Rams wide receiver Gerald Everett catches a touchdown pass in front of Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards during the second quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Winston was sharp from the outset, starting the game with a completion to receiver Godwin and leading the Buccaneers on a drive that culminated with Peyton Barber’s short touchdown run.

The Rams’ offense appeared to start clicking late in the first quarter, but the momentum ended when l Barrett hit Goff as he was throwing a pass. Safety Jordan Whitehead intercepted the pass, and a personal foul penalty against Rams receiver Robert Woods gave the Buccaneers the ball at midfield.

Winston’s 30-yard strike to Godwin set up a short touchdown pass to the same receiver for a 14-0 lead.

Three plays later, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David intercepted Goff’s pass and returned it 26 yards to the nine-yard line. Winston then fired a touchdown pass to Godwin for a 21-0 lead.

Advertisement

That seemed to wake up the Rams.

Sports
Derek Carr and Raiders go on the attack early in victory over Colts
Oakland Raiders v Indianapolis Colts
Sports
Derek Carr and Raiders go on the attack early in victory over Colts
Derek Carr led the Oakland Raiders to touchdowns on three of their first four possessions Sunday in a 31-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tight end Gerald Everett caught three passes during the ensuing drive, setting up Gurley’s 13-yard touchdown run.

The Rams got the ball back, and Woods’ 37-yard reception helped set up Goff’s short touchdown pass to Everett, pulling the Rams to within 21-14.

But Winston answered with another march, helped in part by a roughing the passer penalty against Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers. Ronald Jones’ five-yard touchdown run increased the Buccaneers’ lead to 28-14. The Rams cut the deficit to 11 points with Zuerlein’s 58-yard field goal with two seconds left in the second quarter.

Rams
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Gary Klein
Follow Us
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement