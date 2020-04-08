Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Former Rams Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews imply team did not pay them money owed

Todd Gurley runs off the field following the Rams’ season finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 29, 2019 at the Coliseum.
(John McCoy / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
April 8, 2020
9:08 PM
Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews no longer play for the Rams, but they caused a social media stir Wednesday by intimating that their former team had not paid them money owed.

The Rams cut Gurley on March 19 before he was due $10.5 million in bonuses. He signed a one-year contract this week with the Atlanta Falcons worth $5.5 million, according to overthecap.com. He posted a tweet that said “@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP.”

Matthews, also cut March 19, retweeted Gurley’s comment, adding, “You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too.”

The Rams declined to comment. But a person with knowledge of the situation said the Rams were abiding by language that is standard in all of the team’s contracts.

Gurley is owed $7.55 million. But offset language in his contract with the Rams reduces the Rams’ liability if he signs elsewhere. Gurley will be owed at least $5 million.

Matthews is owed $2 million. But because of offset language in his Rams contract, if the 11-year veteran signs with another team, that figure will be reduced. For example, if Matthews signed for $1 million, the Rams would owe him $1 million. If he signed for $2 million, the Rams would not owe him anything.

Gary Klein
