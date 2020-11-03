Here’s how the Rams stand midway through the season

Multiple cross-country trips for games did not seem to bother them. A steady diet of weak NFC East opponents gave them confidence. And they appeared primed to finish the first half of their season with momentum.

Then the Rams traveled to Miami.

An embarrassing loss to the Dolphins left coach Sean McVay’s team limping psychologically into their week off.

They are 5-3 and still regarded as playoff contenders.

Yet a team that began the season with the one of the youngest rosters in the NFL must now mature in the final eight games — and not only the rookies. The Rams, winners over only one team with a winning record in the first half of the season, play five games against tough NFC West opponents in the second half.

Unlike the previous two seasons, which featured headline-grabbing deals at the trade deadline, the Rams stood pat and let Tuesday’s deadline pass without making a move.

A look at where the Rams stand heading into the second half of the season:

