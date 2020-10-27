Rams release rookie kicker Samuel Sloman

A day after he had another kick blocked, the Ram on Tuesday released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman, the team announced.

Sloman, a seventh-round draft pick, kicked a 22-yard field goal in the Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but a 48-yard field-goal attempt was blocked.

Sloman also had extra-point attempts blocked against the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams last week signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath from the Bears practice squad. But because of COVID-19 protocols he did not join the team until Sunday, which did not give him time to work with long-snapper Jake McQuaide and holder Johnny Hekker.

Advertisement

The Rams play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami.

Sloman had made the roster by winning a training-camp competition against Canadian Football League veteran Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis, who played in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL.

He made eight of 11 field-goal attempts and 18 of 21 extra-point attempts. But the low trajectory of his kicks led to blocks that tried coach Sean McVay’s patience.

Advertisement

McVay is scheduled to speak with reporters late Tuesday afternoon.

Sloman also struggled for consistency on kickoffs. He failed to execute a planned shorter kickoff near the end of the loss to the 49ers. Against the Bears, only one of his five kickoffs went out of the end zone for touchbacks.

Forbath, 33, played at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High and UCLA and has played for six other NFL teams.

In 2019, after being released by the New England Patriots, he made 10 of 10 field-goal attempts for the Dallas Cowboys, including three against the Rams.

Advertisement

The Cowboys signed former Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein to a free-agent contract and released Forbath before training camp.