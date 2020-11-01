Jared Goff buries Rams’ chances with early turnovers in loss to Dolphins

Rams quarterback Jared Goff lay sprawled, grasping in frustration at the legs of Miami Dolphins players before he lowered his forehead into the turf. The Dolphins were returning a fumble for a touchdown.

A few minutes later, Rams punter Johnny Hekker was on the ground repeating the same motions as Goff. The Dolphins were returning a punt for a touchdown.

Goff had two passes intercepted and lost two fumbles in the first half, and the Rams could not recover in a 28-17 defeat Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

On a day when the Rams stripped Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a fumble on his first pass attempt, breakdowns in every phase made it otherwise easy for the No. 5 pick in the draft to lead his team to victory in his first NFL start.

The Rams finished the first half of the season with a 5-3 record. They have an off week before playing the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 15 in the first of five NFC West games they will play in the final eight weeks.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, former assistants for a New England Patriots staff that shut down the Rams in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2018 season, once again helped develop a game plan that stifled coach Sean McVay and Goff.

Goff completed 35 of 61 passes for 355 yards. He was sacked two times and, in addition to the interceptions and fumbles, had several passes deflected. Others were nearly intercepted.

Receiver Robert Woods ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. Cooper Kupp caught 11 passes for 110 yards.

Tagovailoa completed 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown as the Dolphins improved to 4-3 with their third victory in a row.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not play because of illness. But the Rams defense was not the problem Sunday against a Dolphins team that is vastly exceeding preseason expectations.

The Rams, playing in front of fans for the first time this season, trailed 28-10 at halftime.

Rams coach Sean McVay watches from the sideline during the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

After being shut out in the third quarter, Goff and the offense finally found some rhythm. Goff’s 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Robert Woods pulled the Rams to within 11 points with just under 10 minutes left.

The Rams got the ball back with 6:30 remaining and drove into scoring position. On fourth down, McVay opted to go for a field goal. But veteran kicker Kai Forbath, signed to replace inconsistent rookie Samuel Sloman, missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt.

The Rams had one more possession, but started at their five-yard line with 1:08 left and no timeouts left. The drive ended at the 40-yard line as time expired.

In the first half, Goff completed only 15 of 32 passes for 136 yards, with two interceptions and two fumbles, and the Rams gave up a touchdown on a punt return.

The Rams got off to a strong start when defensive lineman Aaron Donald sacked and stripped the ball from Tagovailoa inside the Rams’ 20-yard line.

The Rams quickly took advantage with Woods scoring on a four-yard-run for 7-0 lead.

Late in the first quarter, the Rams’ miscues began. On a first down play, Dolphins end Emmanuel Ogbah pressured Goff and end Christian Wilkins intercepted his pass.

Tagovailoa converted the mistake into his first touchdown pass, a three-yard strike to DeVante Parker to tie the score.

After Hekker pinned the Dolphins at their three-yard line with a punt, the Rams’ defense then came up with another big play when safety Taylor Rapp forced running back Myles Gaskin to fumble. But two plays later, Ogbah came off the edge and sacked and stripped the ball from Goff. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel scooped the ball and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, the Rams were forced to punt. Jakeem Grant caught it at the 12 yard line, broke to the right sideline and slipped several tackles before breaking free for an 88-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

The Rams got the ball, but once again the Dolphins pressured Goff into a poorly thrown pass that was intercepted by safety Eric Rowe.

The Rams defense held off the Dolphins and forced a punt, but that only set the stage for another Rams turnover.

Dolphins linebacker Shaq Lawson hit Goff and forced a fumble that linebacker Kyle Van Noy recovered and returned it 28 yards to the Rams’ one-yard line.

Gaskin scored on a short run for a 28-7 lead.

The Rams finally settled down in the final three minutes. Kai Forbath kicked his first field goal to pull the Rams to within 18 points, 28-10.