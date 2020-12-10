Rams’ 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots at Sofi Stadium on Thursday:



94

Yards rushing for the Rams in the first quarter, their most in that quarter since Week 12 of the 2013 season, when they beat the Chicago Bears 42-21. They finished with 186 yards vs. Patriots.



171

Career-high yards rushing for the Rams’ Cam Akers, who ran 29 times for an average of 5.9 yards per carry. Akers is the first Rams rookie with 160-plus yards rushing since Jerome Bettis in Week 15, 1993 (212 yards vs. New Orleans).



4 = 3

Times the Patriots reached the Red Zone against the Rams and points scored in those trips — one field goal.

Advertisement

6

Sacks for the Rams’ defense, all in the second half. Michael Brockers led the way with two.



34-0

Rams’ record under coach Sean McVay when leading at the half. The Rams are the only team without such a loss since the 2017 season, McVay’s first in L.A.



9

Consecutive victories the Patriots had in games played after three days’ rest, before the loss to the Rams. The Patriots’ previous loss had come in Week 11 of the 2008 season vs. the New York Jets — Matt Cassel vs. Brett Favre.

Advertisement

Summary

New England 0 3 0 0 — 3

RAMS 10 7 7 0 — 24

First Quarter

RAMS — Goff 1 run (Gay kick), 11:21. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:39. Key plays: Goff 25 pass to Higbee, Akers 35 run, Goff 3 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 7, New England 0.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 35, 5:16. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 4:25. Key plays: Akers 14 run, Goff 14 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-12, Akers 11 run, Goff 16 pass to Akers on 3rd-and-18. RAMS 10, New England 0.

Advertisement

Second Quarter

RAMS — Young 79 interception return (Gay kick), 14:46. RAMS 17, New England 0.

New England — Field goal Folk 29, 1:04. Drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 3:36. Key plays: Newton 31 pass to Meyers, Newton 13 pass to Harry on 3rd-and-5, Newton 6 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-8. RAMS 17, New England 3.

Third Quarter

Advertisement

RAMS — Kupp 2 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 1:33. Drive: 16 plays, 90 yards, 9:42. Key plays: Akers 25 run, Goff 6 pass to Reynolds on 3rd-and-7, Goff 2 run on 4th-and-1, Spence 2-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 4th-and-1. RAMS 24, New England 3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: NEW ENGLAND, Harris 11-50, Michel 7-22, White 3-16, Newton 7-16, Stidham 1-3. RAMS, Akers 29-171, Goff 4-11, Henderson 2-5, Woods 1-(minus 1).

PASSING: NEW ENGLAND, Newton 9-16-1-119, Stidham 5-7-0-27. RAMS, Goff 16-25-1-137.

Advertisement

RECEIVING: NEW ENGLAND, Byrd 5-48, Meyers 4-47, Harry 3-49, White 1-2, Harris 1-0. RAMS, Kupp 5-33, Woods 5-32, Higbee 2-34, Akers 2-23, Everett 1-9, Reynolds 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS: NEW ENGLAND, Olszewski 5-47. RAMS, Webster 1-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS: NEW ENGLAND, None. RAMS, Jefferson 1-13.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: NEW ENGLAND, Phillips 8-2-0, Bentley 5-4-0, Gilmore 4-0-0, Simon 4-0-0, Guy 3-1-0, D.McCourty 3-1-0, Jones 2-2-0, Dugger 2-1-0, Jackson 2-0-0, Uche 2-0-0, Winovich 2-0-0, Wise 1-4-0, Butler 1-2-0, Cowart 1-1-1, Bower 1-0-0, Jennings 1-0-0, Spence 0-1-0. RAMS, Young 6-2-1, Fuller 6-0-0, Reeder 4-3-0, Brockers 3-2-2, Joseph-Day 3-2-0, Johnson 2-3-0, Floyd 2-2-.5, Ramsey 2-1-0, Fox 2-0-1, Long 2-0-0, Gaines 1-2-0, Hollins 1-2-0, Donald 1-1-1.5, Williams 1-1-0, Hill 1-0-0, Okoronkwo 0-1-0, Robinson 0-1-0.

Advertisement

INTERCEPTIONS: NEW ENGLAND, Bryant 1-0. RAMS, Young 1-79.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Craig Wrolstad, Umpire Ramon George, HL Mark Hittner, LJ David Oliver, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Terri Valenti.

Attendance — 0.