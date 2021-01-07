Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams’ Jared Goff: ‘If I have to play at any point, I’m ready to play’

Jared Goff runs during Rams practice Thursday.
Jared Goff does some running during Rams practice Thursday.
(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Jared Goff said Thursday that his surgically repaired right thumb was “progressing well” but stopped short of saying he would play in the NFC wild-card playoff game Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle.

“I think that’s what my message is going to be: It feels good and the progress is steady and increasing,” Goff said during a videoconference with reporters after practice.

Goff suffered a dislocated and broken thumb against the Seahawks during a 20-9 loss at Seattle on Dec. 27. He underwent surgery the next day, and then sat out Sunday as backup John Wolford led the Rams to victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Goff has practiced twice this week.

Coach Sean McVay remained cagey when asked if he had decided if he would start Goff or Wolford against the Seahawks.

Goff followed McVay’s lead.

Asked if he was in the mind-set that he would start against the Seahawks, Goff sidestepped like he might in the pocket.

“I’m in the mind-set that if I have to play at any point, I’m ready to play,” he said.

For the second consecutive day, during the portion of practice that was open to reporters, Goff showed no visible signs of discomfort gripping or passing the football.

Goff said he took snaps during the closed portion, and McVay said Goff “made good progress.”

“He was able to do everything we asked,” McVay said.

Is there anything that Goff is not able to do?

“I’m going to stay vague,” Goff said. “It feels good, it feels good. It feels in a good place and its continuing to progress well.”

Wolford said he was preparing for whatever role he might have Saturday.

“I’m trying to treat it like I would any other week,” he said. “Whether you’re the [No.] 2 or the [No.] 1, in my mind, your preparation should be the same. You’ve got to be ready to go. You never know when your number is going to be called.

“So, not much has changed in that regard, and I’ll keep doing what I’ve been doing the past 17 weeks.”

