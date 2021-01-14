Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Texans request interview from Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley

Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley watches warmups before a game against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1.
The Houston Texans are the latest team to request an interview from Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley for their head coaching position.
(Doug Murray / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley continues to draw interest from NFL teams searching for a head coach.

The Houston Texans have requested to interview Staley, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Staley, 38, interviewed this week with the Chargers and the New York Jets.

In his first season as a defensive coordinator, Staley oversaw a Rams defense that ranked first in the NFL in fewest yards and fewest points given up.

The Rams play the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional-round game on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

