Texans request interview from Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley

Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley continues to draw interest from NFL teams searching for a head coach.

The Houston Texans have requested to interview Staley, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Staley, 38, interviewed this week with the Chargers and the New York Jets.

In his first season as a defensive coordinator, Staley oversaw a Rams defense that ranked first in the NFL in fewest yards and fewest points given up.

The Rams play the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional-round game on Saturday at Lambeau Field.