Texans request interview from Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley
Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley continues to draw interest from NFL teams searching for a head coach.
The Houston Texans have requested to interview Staley, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
Staley, 38, interviewed this week with the Chargers and the New York Jets.
In his first season as a defensive coordinator, Staley oversaw a Rams defense that ranked first in the NFL in fewest yards and fewest points given up.
Aaron Donald will be hampered by a rib injury suffered last week, but the defensive lineman says that should not stop him on field against Green Bay.
The Rams play the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional-round game on Saturday at Lambeau Field.
