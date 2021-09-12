Photos: Rams shine on Sunday Night Football against the Bears

Going into the season opener against the Chicago Bears, Sean McVay had restlessly waited eight months to show what new quarterback Matthew Stafford could do in his offense.

On Sunday night, he waited exactly three plays to show it off.

Stafford took a snap and faked a handoff, and then rolled to his left before firing a pass to receiver Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown that set the Rams on their way to a 34-14 victory before 70,445 at SoFi Stadium.

Inglewood, CA. September 12, 2021: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford waits to be introduced before a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood, CA. September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson catches a long touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood, CA. September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey prevents Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson from catching the ball on 4th down in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood, CA. September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams David Long Jr., left, and Kenny Young prevent Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson from catching the ball in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood, CA. September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams Jalen Ramsey, background, and Nick Scott celebrate after stopping the Chicago Bears on fourth down in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood, CA. September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Hollins celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood, CA. September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp dives for the end zone but comes up short against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood, CA. September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods catches a touchdown pass in front of Chicago Bears defensive back Marqui Christian in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood, CA. September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams Justin Hollins sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton as Aaron Donald looks on in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood, CA. September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson gets pushed out of bounds by Chicago Bears defensive backs Kindle Vildor (22) as Trevis Gipson tries to help on defense after a gain in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)