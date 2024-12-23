Advertisement
Rams takeaways: Improving offensive line difference in win over Jets

Coach Sean McVay talks with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the Rams' victory.
Coach Sean McVay, whose Rams have won four in a row, talks with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game in New Jersey.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Rams defeated the New York Jets, 19-9, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

What we learned from a victory that extended the Rams’ win streak to four games and improved their record to 9-6:

Matthew Stafford wins duel with Aaron Rodgers

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts to his touchdown pass against the Jets.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed a go-ahead touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee in the fourth quarter and improved his record against Aaron Rodgers to 5-13.

Stafford completed 14 of 19 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.

In the second quarter, safety Tony Adams picked off a pass. The turnover ended at five Stafford’s career best streak of games without an interception.

“I thought Matthew was efficient in the pass game,” coach Sean McVay said.

Stafford, a 16th-year pro, has passed for 20 touchdowns, with eight interceptions.

Rodgers completed 28 of 42 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown. He lost a fumble that led to Stafford’s touchdown pass to Higbee.

Offensive line continues solid play

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes as New York Jets safety Chuck Clark applies pressure.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) was well protected against the Jets.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)

For the third game in a row, the Rams offensive line did not give up a sack.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson, left guard Steve Avila, center Beaux Limmer, right guard Kevin Dotson and right tackle Rob Havenstein kept Stafford upright and cleared the way for Kyren Williams to rush for 122 yards in 23 carries.

Williams rushed for more than 100 yards for the second game in a row.

“Every time he steps on the grass, he’s a guy that loves to compete,” Stafford said. “We have quite a few guys on the offense that love to do it like that. It’s fun to be around him, but when he gets rolling and cooking like he was today, man, it’s a lot of fun.”

Rams defense tough on fourth downs

Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) breaks up a pass intended for Jets wide receiver Davante Adams.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)

Rams linebacker Omar Speights and cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams made huge plays that foiled fourth-down attempts by the Jets.

In the second quarter, Speights stopped running back Breece Hall for no gain, setting up Williams’ touchdown run.

In the third quarter, Witherspoon broke up a pass intended for Davante Adams in the end zone, giving the Rams the ball for a drive that ended with a field goal.

In the fourth quarter, Darious Williams broke up a pass that set up another field goal.

Cooper Kupp catches on again

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10), who had three catches, talks with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner after an L.A. victory.
(Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

Receiver Cooper Kupp bounced back from a no-catch performance against the San Francisco 49ers with three catches for 24 yards against the Jets.

Puka Nacua caught eight passes for 56 yards. Tutu Atwell had one catch for 12 yards and Higbee’s lone catch resulted in the go-ahead touchdown.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson did not have a catch for the second game in a row.

Joshua Karty comes back from missed PAT

Rams guard Steve Avila (73) congratulates Joshua Karty (16) for his field goal against the Jets.
Rams guard Steve Avila (73) congratulates Joshua Karty (16) for his field goal against the Jets. After missing an extra point early, Karty made both field goal attempts in the fourth quarter.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Rams kicker Joshua Karty’s day did not start well.

After the Rams scored a touchdown to tie the score, 6-6, Karty missed the extra-point attempt.

But Karty came back and kicked field goals from 38 and 45 yards in the fourth quarter.

“It was awesome to see Josh Karty respond the way that he did,” McVay said.

Karty has made 23 of 28 field-goal attempts and 29 of 33 extra points.
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

