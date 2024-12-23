Rams takeaways: Improving offensive line difference in win over Jets

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts to his touchdown pass against the Jets. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed a go-ahead touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee in the fourth quarter and improved his record against Aaron Rodgers to 5-13.

Stafford completed 14 of 19 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.

In the second quarter, safety Tony Adams picked off a pass. The turnover ended at five Stafford’s career best streak of games without an interception.

“I thought Matthew was efficient in the pass game,” coach Sean McVay said.

Stafford, a 16th-year pro, has passed for 20 touchdowns, with eight interceptions.

Rodgers completed 28 of 42 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown. He lost a fumble that led to Stafford’s touchdown pass to Higbee.