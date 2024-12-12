Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Rams have won two games in a row, are over .500 for the first time this season and, with three games against NFC West teams remaining, a playoff berth is within their sights.

Two weeks ago, the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers appeared as if they might be the Rams’ most favorable division matchup. Not anymore. The 49ers are coming off a 38-13 victory over the Chicago Bears and almost certainly will continue to scrap.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-42 victory over the Buffalo Bills, extending to four his streak of games without an interception.

Receiver Puka Nacua caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a touchdown, and Cooper Kupp also caught a touchdown pass.

The offensive line has keyed the Rams’ recent success, the continuity that coach Sean McVay desired finally becoming reality. Left tackle Alaric Jackson, however, did not practice Wednesday and is questionable because of a knee issue.

The Bills did not sack Stafford, and the Rams’ line cleared the way for running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

The 49ers might again be without star end Nick Bosa, who has been sidelined because of a hip injury, but linebacker Dre Greenlaw could play for the first time since suffering a knee injury in the Super Bowl last February.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears, leads an offense that is without injured running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason. Isaac Guerendo, who is questionable because of a foot injury, is the latest in a seemingly never-ending line of plug-and-play contributors for coach Kyle Shanahan.

Tight end George Kittle and receiver Jauan Jennings are Purdy’s top targets, but the Rams know all too well that Deebo Samuel can hurt them as a receiver, runner and even a passer.

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant is out because of a lung bruise suffered against the Bills. So recent addition Emmanuel Forbes Jr., a 2023 first-round pick claimed off waivers from the Washington Commanders, could have a role after being inactive against the Bills.