Special teams needs special attention: Takeaways from Rams’ 28-19 win over Lions

The Rams’ record improved to 6-1 overall with a 28-19 victory over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.
Here’s what we learned from the Rams’ victory:
Rams special teams are anything but that
We all remember — special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis said he would never forget — the botched snap by the Rams that hit the punt protector and resulted in a touchdown for the Indianapolis Colts, right?
This was three times as bad. An inexcusable trifecta.
After the Lions scored a touchdown on their first drive, the Ram failed to recover an onside kick. Then they were caught sleeping as the Lions converted a fake-punt pass play for a first down, which led to a field goal and a 10-0 lead before the Rams offense got on the field.
The Rams went into the locker room at halftime and ostensibly talked about how to put those plays behind.
And then they went out and fell for another fake punt that resulted in long run for a first down.
Jalen Ramsey is becoming the ultimate closer
Ramsey is the highest paid defensive back in NFL history, and he continues to demonstrate why with big hits all over the field and clutch plays at the biggest moments.
Ramsey sealed the Rams Week 2 victory at Indianapolis with an interception.
On Sunday, with Jared Goff threatening to blow the canopy off SoFi Stadium with a possible go-ahead touchdown, Ramsey made a play that perhaps only he could make.
He tracked a receiver, extended his 6-foot-1 frame and intercepted a pass on the run in the end zone. He returned it 23 yards to set up the clinching field goal.
Not a bad way to celebrate his 27th birthday.
Matthew Stafford can make every throw
Yes, we heard that from coaches and former players before the season.
Now we’re seeing it every week — even on incomplete passes.
Stafford’s 59-yard strike to Cooper Kupp was impressive, and his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson showed deft touch.
But the most balletic play came when he rolled to his left, turned his hips and threw a pass back across the field to the right, just missing Jefferson.
Stafford and Jefferson connected on a similar play for a touchdown in the season opener. Seeing it again, even without the same result, was gasp worthy.
Run defense needs some work
The Lions’ Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift combined to rush for 105 yards.
OK, not great for the Rams. Not horrible.
But there is a guy coming to L.A. in two weeks. He plays for the Tennessee Titans. His name is Derrick Henry.
He has rushed for at least 113 yards five times in seven games. He leads the NFL with 10 touchdowns.
The Rams corrected previous game’s mistakes
A week after they were penalized an uncharacteristic seven times for 50 yards against the New York Giants, the Rams were flagged only four times for 35 yards against the Lions.
The Rams went into the game ranked first in the NFL in fewest penalty yards.
That kind of discipline might not win games, but it can help prevent losses.