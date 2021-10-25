Special teams needs special attention: Takeaways from Rams’ 28-19 win over Lions

Rams linebacker Tony Reeder tries to grab an onside kick before Lions safety C.J. Moore in the first quarter.

We all remember — special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis said he would never forget — the botched snap by the Rams that hit the punt protector and resulted in a touchdown for the Indianapolis Colts, right?

This was three times as bad. An inexcusable trifecta.

After the Lions scored a touchdown on their first drive, the Ram failed to recover an onside kick. Then they were caught sleeping as the Lions converted a fake-punt pass play for a first down, which led to a field goal and a 10-0 lead before the Rams offense got on the field.

The Rams went into the locker room at halftime and ostensibly talked about how to put those plays behind.

And then they went out and fell for another fake punt that resulted in long run for a first down.