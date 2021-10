The Rams picked up their sixth victory of the season, holding off an upset bid by the Detroit Lions in a 28-19 victory at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Here’s a collection of images from the game captured by veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Luis Sinco.

Rams linebacker Tony Reeder tries to grab an onside kick in front of Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is chased out of the pocket by Rams defenders Leonard Floyd (54) and Terrell Lewis (52) in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods runs out of bounds after making a catch for a first down against the Lions in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matt Stafford unloads a pass while under pressure from Lions linebacker Jaylen Reeves-Maybin in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is brought down by Rams linebacker Kenny Young in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee stretches out to catch a pass in front of Lions safety Will Harris in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey runs with the ball after intercepting a pass by Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)