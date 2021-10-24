Rams’ 28-19 victory over Detroit Lions by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 28-19 victory over the Lions at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:

0

Victories for Jared Goff as starting quarterback under coaches other than the Rams’ Sean McVay. Goff was 0-7 under Jeff Fisher with the Rams and is 0-7 under Dan Campbell with the Lions. Goff was 42-20 under McVay.

11

Consecutive losses for the Lions, going back to last season — the NFL’s longest active streak.

13

Targets for Rams receiver Cooper Kupp against the Lions. Kupp is the only NFL player with 10-plus targets in every game this season. He finished with a season-high 10 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit.

Advertisement

2

Interceptions for the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey this season after picking off a Goff pass in the end zone to preserve L.A.’s sixth victory. Ramsey had two interceptions in the last two seasons combined.

40-0

The Rams’ regular-season record when leading at halftime since 2017, the only franchise with no such losses during that span.

Summary

Detroit 10 6 3 0 — 19

RAMS 3 14 0 11 — 28

First Quarter

Detroit — Swift 63 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 12:07. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:53. Key play: Goff 4 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-3. Detroit 7, RAMS 0.

Detroit — Field goal Seibert 37, 7:28. Drive: 11 plays, 35 yards, 4:39. Key plays: Seibert onside-kick (success), recovered by Walker, Fox 17 pass to Price on 4th-and-7. Detroit 10, RAMS 0.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 33, 2:55. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 4:33. Key plays: Skowronek kick return to RAMS 18, Stafford 16 pass to Higbee, Stafford 29 pass to Kupp, Stafford 5 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-3. Detroit 10, RAMS 3.

Second Quarter

Detroit — Field goal Seibert 47, 13:40. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 4:15. Key plays: Goff 21 pass to Hockenson, Ja.Williams 12 run, Swift 14 run on 3rd-and-17. Detroit 13, RAMS 3.

RAMS — V.Jefferson 11 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 8:36. Drive: 12 plays, 84 yards, 5:04. Key plays: Skowronek kick return to RAMS 16, Henderson 10 run, Stafford 11 pass to Kupp. Detroit 13, RAMS 10.

RAMS — Kupp 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:23. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 5:44. Key plays: Stafford 27 pass to Kupp, Stafford 22 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-6, Stafford 10 pass to R.Woods, Stafford 4 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 17, Detroit 13.

Detroit — Field goal Seibert 41, :04. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 1:19. Key plays: Goff 15 pass to Raymond, Goff 20 pass to Raymond, Goff 14 pass to Raymond. RAMS 17, Detroit 16.

Third Quarter

Detroit — Field goal Seibert 31, 1:43. Drive: 6 plays, 41 yards, 2:13. Key play: Goff 37 pass to Raymond. Detroit 19, RAMS 17.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 5 pass from Stafford (R.Woods pass from Stafford), 13:59. Drive: 9 plays, 90 yards, 2:44. Key plays: Stafford 14 pass to Kupp, Stafford 59 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-12, Stafford 14 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-10. RAMS 25, Detroit 19.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 47, :58. Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards, 3:55. Key plays: Ramsey 25 interception return to RAMS 23, Stafford 18 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-1. RAMS 28, Detroit 19.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: DETROIT, J.Williams 12-57, Swift 13-48, Moore 1-28, Goff 1-3, Raymond 1-1. RAMS, Henderson 15-45, Michel 2-4, Stafford 2-(minus 2).

PASSING: DETROIT, Goff 22-36-2-268, Fox 1-1-0-17. RAMS, Stafford 28-41-0-334.

RECEIVING: DETROIT, Swift 8-96, Raymond 6-115, Hockenson 6-48, Price 1-17, Fells 1-6, Hodge 1-3. RAMS, Kupp 10-156, Woods 6-70, Higbee 5-46, Jefferson 4-43, Henderson 3-19.

PUNT RETURNS: DETROIT, None. RAMS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: DETROIT, Igwebuike 1-27. RAMS, Skowronek 4-70.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: DETROIT, Anzalone 5-2-0, Jacobs 5-2-0, Reeves-Maybin 4-4-0, Walker 4-4-0, W.Harris 3-1-0, C.Harris 2-2-0, Parker 2-2-0, J.Okwara 2-1-1, Oruwariye 2-1-0, Flowers 1-2-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Swift 1-0-0, Brockers 0-3-0, Onwuzurike 0-2-0, Barnes 0-1-0, Penisini 0-1-0, Worley 0-1-0. RAMS, Ramsey 4-2-0, Fuller 3-6-0, Reeder 3-5-0, Young 3-4-1, Floyd 3-4-0, Joseph-Day 3-2-1, Gaines 3-1-0, Deayon 3-0-0, Long 3-0-0, Rapp 3-0-0, Scott 2-1-0, Robinson 1-2-0, Lewis 1-1-0, J.Jones 1-0-0, Okoronkwo 1-0-0, Skowronek 1-0-0, Donald 0-3-0, Burgess 0-1-0, Rochell 0-1-0, J.Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: DETROIT, None. RAMS, Ramsey 1-25, Scott 1-2.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

