Chargers vs. Raiders: Live updates, betting odds and how to watch

Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Betting odds, lines and predictions
Chargers (-3, O/U 49½) at Las Vegas Raiders, 5:20 p.m. PST Sunday, NBC
Tuley: For most of the season, the Chargers have been considered the better team and they won the earlier meeting 28-14 back in Week 4. However, throughout the ups and downs of the entire season, both teams are on even footing at 9-7 and this finale is pretty much a coin-flip.
As for that earlier meeting, it was a tale of two halves as the Chargers jumped out to a 21-0 lead by halftime but the Raiders pulled within 21-14 in the third quarter and had the ball in L.A. territory with a chance to tie before having to settle for a Dan Carlson 52-yard field goal attempt that failed. The Chargers put the game away with an Austin Ekeler touchdown run, but the final margin is misleading and the Raiders are capable of turning the tables.
Cherished memories and medical scares: The story of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club
Tom Henschel woke up in New Orleans on the day of Super Bowl VI gasping for air. Unsure whether he was hung over from a night of Bourbon Street revelry or having an allergic reaction to a bowl of seafood gumbo, he stumbled out of his hotel room and onto the street, where he fell to his hands and knees.
“I couldn’t breathe,” Henschel, now 80, recalled of that scary Jan. 16, 1972, morning. “I thought I was gonna die.”
A police officer noticed Henschel in distress, loaded him into his squad car and rushed him to a hospital. The next thing Henschel remembers is waking up in the emergency room with an IV in his arm and an oxygen mask covering his mouth and nose. A nurse wheeled him to a private room and asked if she could get him anything.
“I said, ‘No, but I’m going to the game today,’ ” said Henschel, a Pittsburgh native and lifelong Steelers fan. “She said, ‘No you’re not. You’re going to have to watch it on TV here.’ As soon as she walked out of the room, I pulled the IV out, ripped off the oxygen mask, got my clothes and ran out of the hospital.”
How Chargers and Raiders match up Sunday with a playoff spot at stake
Breaking down how the Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. PST on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be shown on NBC.
When Chargers have the ball: When these teams met in October, the Chargers’ offense scored 28 points but produced only one play that gained more than 22 yards. That came on a short pass tight end Stephen Anderson turned into a 34-yard gain. And that’s how teams can succeed against a Las Vegas defense that attempts to limit big plays and force offenses to be patient.
Justin Herbert finished 25 for 38 for 222 yards. The mark of 5.8 yards per attempt is his third-lowest for a game this season. Of Herbert’s six worst yards-per-attempt efforts, the Chargers have lost five, the 28-14 victory over the Raiders being the exception.
“When you go against a team like this, it doesn’t mean you won’t have big, explosive plays,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “But if you chase them too hard, you can get behind the sticks. So, you know, don’t be afraid to check the ball down.”
That could mean extensive work for running back Austin Ekeler, who scored twice against Las Vegas in the first meeting. Keenan Allen also was on the receiving end of a bunch of short Herbert passes, catching seven balls but totaling only 36 yards. Expect more of the same.